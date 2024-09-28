Tennis

China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph

In her first appearance since her US Open triumph, top seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame a slow start in Beijing to win 6-4, 6-1 against qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the next round of the China Open with a straight sets victory
Aryna Sabalenka moved to within two wins of equalling the best winning run of her career after crushing qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew at the China Open. (More Tennis News)

In her first appearance since her US Open triumph, the top seed overcame a slow start in Beijing to win 6-4, 6-1 in an hour and 16 minutes against her Thai opponent. 

Sawangkaew did not make life easy for the Belarusian in the opener, breaking back to level the contest heading into the ninth game before Sabalenka took control. 

The world number two then clicked into gear, winning five games in a row in the second set to roar to a 13th straight victory, though she acknowledged the difficulties she faced on Saturday.

"She's playing great tennis. The first set she played incredible tennis. It was really difficult playing against her," Sabalenka said. 

"Especially on this surface in these conditions. I'm happy I was able to manage that set. In the second set, everything started coming together.

"Thank you so much for the support. It’s really amazing to be back here. I'm happy with this win."

Sabalenka will face Ashlyn Krueger in the next round after the American beat Wimbledon quarter-finalist Lulu Sun in straight sets. 

Data Debrief: Sabalenka continues China love story

Sabalenka has won 18 of her first 21 matches in WTA-1000 tournaments in China, the most of any player since the format's introduction in 2009.

Since Tianjin 2017, when she made her debut at a tournament in China, no women's player has won more matches at WTA events in this country than Sabalenka (38).

