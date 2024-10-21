ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 tournament kicks-off from Monday, October 21 in Basel, Switzerland. The tournament that has seen Swiss ace Roger Federer lift the trophy 10 times, will see stars such as Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud headline the event. (More Tennis News)
The ATP 500 event will be played from Oct 21-27 at the St. Jakobshalle Basel. Some of the stars that will take the court in this ATP 500 event will be - Rublev, Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Prize Money
SINGLES:
Winner: € 446,045/ 500 points
Finalist: € 239,990/ 330 points
Semi-finalist: €127,900/ 200 points
Quarter-finalist: €65,345 / 100 points
Round of 16: € 34,880/ 50 points
Round of 32: €18,605 / 0 points
DOUBLES (€ per team):
Winner: € 146,500/ 500 points
Finalist: € 78,135/ 300 points
Semi-finalist: €39,530 / 180 points
Quarter-finalist: €19,765 / 90 points
Round of 16: €10,230 / 0 points
Last season, Felix Auger-Aliassime captured the Swiss Indoors final title with a 7-6(3), 7-6(5) win against Hubert Hurkacz last year.
Swiss Indoors Basel - Schedule
Qualifying Round: Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 20.
Main Draw:
First Round – October 21.
First and Second Round – October 22–23.
Second round and Quarter-finals – October 24.
Quarter-finals – October 25.
Semi-finals – October 26.
Finals – October 27.
Swiss Indoors Finals - Facts
Most Titles, Singles: Roger Federer (10)
Oldest Champion: Roger Federer, 38, in 2019
Youngest Champion: Jim Courier, 19, in 1989
Highest-Ranked Champion: No. 1 Pete Sampras in 1996 and No. 1 Roger Federer in 2006-07
Lowest-Ranked Champion: No. 44 Jiri Hrebec in 1975
Most Match Wins: Roger Federer (75)
Swiss Indoors Basel Live Streaming
Which Indian player/s will be participating at the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel event?
Yuki Bhambri will be teaming up with Albano Olivetti in men’s doubles for the Swiss Indoors Basel event.
Discovery India will telecast the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel in the country.