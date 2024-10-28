ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The first round of the ATP Paris Masters starts on Monday, 28 October at Accor Arena in Paris. 2024 will be the final time the tournament will be hosted there as it moves to La Defense Arena in 2025. (More Tennis News)
Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has recently withdrawn from the season's final event. The 24-time Grand Slam winner announced on his social media channels that he will not be participating in the ATP Masters event in Paris-Bercy, where he has been crowned champion seven times.
This event remains significant as the ATP Finals approach, where the top eight players will compete for the title at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, from November 10 to 17, 2024.
The top eight seeded players have been given a bye into the second round. They are, in that order: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Grigor Dimitrov.
Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian set to feature in the ATP Paris Masters this year. The tennis great will team up with his Australian Matthew Ebden in the men's doubles. They are seeded third and have got a bye into the next round.
Singles
Top Half, Section 1: Ben Shelton vs Corentin Moutet; Fabio Fognini vs Alexander Bublik; Matteo Arnaldi vs Holger Rune; Alex de Minaur vs Mariano Navone; Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina; Jack Draper vs Jiri Lehecka
Top Half, Section 2: Luciano Darderi vs Tallon Griekspoor; Arthur Fils vs Marin Cilic; Jan-Lennard Struff vs Lorenzo Musetti; Stefanos Tsitsipas vs RRoberto Carballes Baena; Nuno Borges vs Alejandro Tabilo; Quentin Halys vs Francisco Cerundolo
Bottom Half, Section 3: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Zhang Zhang; Tomas Machac vs Arthur Rinderknech; Alex Michelsen vs Hubert Hurkacz; Frances Tiafoe vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard; Karen Khachanov vs Pablo Carreno Busta; Alexei Popyrin vs Matteo Berrettini
Bottom Half, Section 4: Jordan Thompson vs Pedro Martinez; Flavio Cobolli vs Richard Gasquet; Adrian Mannarino vs Tommy Paul; Ugo Humbert vs Brandon Nakashima; Shang Juncheng vs Marcos Giron; Nicolas Jarry vs Lorenzo Sonego
Live Streaming Details - ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1
When and where will the ATP Paris Masters 2024 be played?
Paris Masters 2024 will be played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in Paris, France from Monday, October 28 to Sunday, November 3. The qualifying rounds began on October 26, while the main draw (round of 64) will get underway on October 28. The quarter-finals are slated for November 1, and the semi-finals and final are on the following days.
Where will the ATP Paris Masters 2024 be telecast and live-streamed?
Paris Masters 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.