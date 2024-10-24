Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement

The 24-time Major winner announced via his social media channels he will not be participating in the ATP Masters event at Paris-Bercy, where he is a seven-time champion.
Djokovic was a gold medal winner at the Paris Olympics in August, while he has already reached finals at Wimbledon and Shanghai this season, in which he has a 37-9 record.
The Serb featured in last week's inaugural 6 Kings Slam in Riyadh, where he finished in third place after defeating long-time rival Rafael Nadal.
"Unfortunately I won't be playing @rolexparismasters this year," he wrote on Instagram Stories.
"Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there. Wishing all the players, sponsors, organisers and fans a great tournament. I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year."