Having clinched the ATP year-end No. 1 honours earlier in October, Sinner will bid to add to his tour-leading seven titles and his three ATP Masters 1000 crowns in 2024. A potential sixth meeting with Shelton would be a rematch of their Shanghai showdown two weeks ago, which Sinner won en route to the title. Sinner has not competed on the ATP Tour since then, while Shelton upset Andrey Rublev in Basel to reach the semis at the ATP 500 tournament.