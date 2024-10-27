World number one Jannik Sinner will no doubt be the favourite to win Paris Masters 2024, the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season that commences its main-draw matches on Monday, October 28. Though he might face a tricky first opponent in Ben Shelton, Sinner could benefit from the withdrawal of Serbian legend Novak Djokovic from the competition. (More Tennis News)
Sinner would face Shelton if the Basel semi-finalist survives a tough opening-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, with the 13th-seeded Holger Rune a potential opponent for the Italian in the last 16.
Having clinched the ATP year-end No. 1 honours earlier in October, Sinner will bid to add to his tour-leading seven titles and his three ATP Masters 1000 crowns in 2024. A potential sixth meeting with Shelton would be a rematch of their Shanghai showdown two weeks ago, which Sinner won en route to the title. Sinner has not competed on the ATP Tour since then, while Shelton upset Andrey Rublev in Basel to reach the semis at the ATP 500 tournament.
Rune, who opens against Matteo Arnaldi, could await Sinner beyond that. The Dane seeks to repeat his breakthrough run to the 2022 Paris title, when he saved match points against Stan Wawrinka in the opening round before knocking off five top-10 opponents in succession.
A fearless Rune won a three-set final that year against Djokovic, who won his seventh Paris title in 2023 but withdrew from this year's event. Fifth seed Taylor Fritz is also in Sinner's top quarter, while third seed Alexander Zverev and sixth seed Rublev headline the second quarter.
Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz anchors the bottom half of the draw as the second seed, joined by seventh seed Casper Ruud in his quarter, while fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov are seeded to meet in the quarter-finals of their section.
Paris Masters 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will Paris Masters 2024 be played?
Paris Masters 2024 will be played indoors at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France from Monday, October 28 to Sunday, November 3. The qualifying rounds began on October 26, while the main draw (round of 64) will get underway on October 28. The quarter-finals are slated for November 1, and the semi-finals and final on the following days.
Where will Paris Masters 2024 be telecast and live streamed?
Paris Masters 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.