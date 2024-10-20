Jannik Sinner mounted yet another comeback to overcome Carlos Alcaraz in three sets and become the inaugural winner of the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia. (More Sports News)
It is the fourth time the two have met this year, and Sinner triumphed for the first time, winning 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-3 on Saturday.
Sinner started brightly, taking a 4-1 lead in the first set, but was unable to hold onto his advantage as Alcaraz levelled the score before serving to love to force the tie-break.
The Spaniard let his lead slip twice but held on to take the first set, only to find himself on the backfoot once more in the second.
Sinner pulled ahead but was dragged back again, though was ready for the battle this time, breaking Alcaraz’s serve three times to force the decider.
Another three-game winning streak in the final set proved enough for the Italian to avenge his China Open defeat and claim a long-awaited win over Alcaraz.
Data Debrief: Sinner gets his revenge
This match will not go towards the pair's ATP head-to-head record, but it is a welcome win for Sinner, who has struggled to get the better of Alcaraz in 2024.
After losing at Indian Wells and the French Open earlier this year, Sinner also lost the China Open final, despite taking the first set in that match.
But this time, he was the one coming from behind, just as he has so often in recent weeks, as the 23-year-old took the crown.