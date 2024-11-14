Tennis

ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention

Fritz rallied in three sets to triumph 5-7 6-4 6-3 in just over two hours, sealing De Minaur's fate, as he crashed out having failed to win a match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Taylor Fritz atp finals
Taylor Fritz
info_icon

Taylor Fritz has put himself in a strong position to make it to the ATP Finals semis after a comeback win against Alex de Minaur. (More Teniss News)

Fritz rallied in three sets to triumph 5-7 6-4 6-3 in just over two hours, sealing De Minaur's fate, as he crashed out having failed to win a match.

The Australian made a strong start as he attempted to overturn the odds to reach the semi-finals in his maiden tournament and took control with a break late on, winning the final three games of the first set to take an early advantage.

Fritz fought back, protecting his serve in the opening game before finding his edge late on, and though De Minaur valiantly defended two set points, he could not prevent a decider.

Alexander Zverev celebrates his win over Casper Ruud - null
ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud

BY Stats Perform

The American eased into cruise control after that, taking a 4-1 lead with a three-game winning streak, from which he did not look back.

"Even though I won the match I feel like there wasn't necessarily any moments when I changed too much," Fritz said.

"He was all over me when I did a great job, but towards the end of the second set, I began to find my serve and I started serving much better.

"When I wasn't creating the first serves, he was just killing me from the baseline. It just gave me a little bit of comfort to just stay in the match and not be under so much pressure all the time. It was still incredibly tough."

His attention now turns to the late match in the Ilie Nastase Group between Jannik Sinner, who has already progressed to the final four, and Daniil Medvedev. The Russian must win in straight sets to progress, but if he drops a set or loses, Fritz will advance along with the world number one. 

Data Debrief: On the brink

Any further involvement at the ATP Finals for Fritz may hinge on favours from elsewhere, but he worked hard on Thursday to put himself within touching distance of the semi-finals for the second time.

He struggled against the big serves of De Minaur, whose aggressive approach saw him outhit Fritz with 12 winners to seven, though he could not translate it into a win.

It means that Fritz (nine) is the first American player to register 9+ wins against top-10 opponents in a single season since Pete Sampras (10) and Andre Agassi (12) in 1999.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Australia Beat Pakistan In Seven-Over Slog Fest
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership
  5. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  2. Claudio Ranieri Comes Out Of Retirement To Take Charge Of Roma
  3. Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  5. Denmark Vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  2. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  4. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  2. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  3. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0
  4. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  5. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  2. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  3. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
  4. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  5. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
  2. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  3. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  4. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  5. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya