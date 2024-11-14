Tennis

ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud

Having started his campaign at the season finale in Turin by downing Andrey Rublev, Zverev made it two wins from as many matches with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 victory over the Norwegian

Alexander-Zverev
Alexander Zverev celebrates his win over Casper Ruud
Alexander Zverev outlined his plan to stay at the top of the game for another decade after overcoming Casper Ruud in his second match at the ATP Finals. (More Tennis News)

He needed just 86 minutes to wrap up his victory, hitting 28 winners to his opponent's 13 in a confident, powerful performance.

Zverev is appearing at the ATP Finals for a seventh time, and another victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Friday would secure his spot in the semi-finals.

The German has won the event on two previous occasions, beating Novak Djokovic in the 2018 showpiece and overcoming Daniil Medvedev in 2021.

Asked what his experience at the ATP Finals meant for his chances of success, he joked: "It means I'm old! But I still don’t feel old. 

"I hope I have another solid 10 years ahead of me, but I think it’s a young group of guys.

"There has been kind of a shift in tennis this year and I think it's a good thing. They're exciting new players and everybody loves watching them."

Data Debrief: ATP Finals specialist marches on

Since the ATP Finals moved to Turin for the 2021 event, Zverev's eight victories at the competition have only been bettered by Djokovic's 12.

Meanwhile, the German has also managed more ATP Tour-level wins this year than any other player, with Wednesday's success his 68th of 2024.

