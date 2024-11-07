Tennis

ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The 2024 edition of the ATP Finals also marks the first time since 2001 that none of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will be taking part

2024 US Open tennis championships Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner crowned US Open champion | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
It is that time of the year when the top eight tennis stars around the globe will battle it out for the ATP Finals crown. (More Tennis News)

The 2024 edition of the tournament will be played from November 10-17 in Turin, Italy, with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz among the favourites to win the tournament. 

The 2024 edition of the ATP Finals also marks the first time since 2001 that none of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will be taking part. 

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, withdrew from the tournament due to an ongoing injury. 

Sinner, Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev have all secured the top eight spots. 

ATP Finals 2024 Draws

Ilie Nastase Group

Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur.

John Newcombe Group

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals 2024 Schedule

November 10-16: Two singles and two doubles matches on each day

November 17: Doubles final and singles final

ATP Finals 2024 Prize Money

The prize money for the 2024 ATP Finals is set at £11.75m, with the singles champion’s potential earning up to £3.76m if he goes undefeated. 

ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming Details

The ATP Finals 2024 will be available to stream on Tennis TV in select areas. In India, Sony Network has the rights to broadcast the ATP Finals.

The live streaming of the ATP Finals 2024 will be available on SonyLIV application while on TV Sony Sports Network will showcase the Shanghai Masters.

