Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Alexander Zverev will battle it out against Taylor Fritz in the first semi-final of the ATP Finals 2024 competition at the Inalpi Stadium in Turin, on Saturday, November 16. (More Tennis News)
The German will come into the contest after beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the season-ending tournament, and also topped the group, finishing with three victories.
On the other hand, Taylor Fritz beat both Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur and endured defeat to Jannik Sinner, but the two wins were sufficient to book his place in the semi-final clash.
Zverev jumped past Alcaraz to No. 2 in the rankings earlier in the week and also leads their meetings 6-5.
ATP Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
The Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024 1st semi-final will take place on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 PM IST. (Subject To Change)
Where to watch Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024 1st Semi-Final in India?
The ATP Finals 2024 will be available to stream on Tennis TV in select areas. In India, Sony Network has the rights to broadcast the ATP Finals. The live streaming of the ATP Finals 2024 will be available on SonyLIV application.