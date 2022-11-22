Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
T20I Series: IND Vs NZ Match Ends In A Tie; Team India Seal Series 1-0

Team India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 after the hosts decided to bat in the final T20I.

Team India have sealed the series 1-0.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 4:32 pm

India clinched the three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game ended in a tie via Duckworth-Lewis method following rain interruption here on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 after the hosts decided to bat.

Chasing the total, skipper Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 18-ball 30 as India were 75 for four in 9 overs when rain stopped play.

With incessant rain lashing the McLean Park, the match couldn't be resumed.

India were at par with the DLS score when rain stopped play and hence the fixture  was declared a tie.

For New Zealand, Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored fifties. The two stitched an 86-run partnership after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) departed within the powerplay overs.

But the Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snaring four wickets each.

Brief Scores:
New Zealand: 160 all out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59 and Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37). 

India: 75 for 4 in 9 overs (Hardik Pandya 30 not out; Tim Southee 2/27).

