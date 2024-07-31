Sports

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On July 31

On Wednesday, India will look up to its female trap shooters to take them to glory. Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are India's representative in the women's trap qualification, the first day of which took place on Tuesday

Rajeshwari Kumari-shooting-paris olympics
Rajeshwari Kumari. Photo: X/@Media_SAI
info_icon

Shooters will again be the hope for India on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics. India have so far won two bronze with both of them coming from shooting. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze on Sunday in the 10m air pistol women's event and then she was again among the medal winners alongside Sarabjot Singh as the duo won the mixed team bronze in the same event on Tuesday.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. - Photo: X/ @Pvsindhu1
Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 31 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings

BY Outlook Sports Desk

On Wednesday, India will look up to its female trap shooters to take them to glory. Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are India's representative in the women's trap qualification, the first day of which took place on Tuesday.

India's Schedule For July 31

India's Medal Chances On July 31

There is only one medal event in which India could participate today: the trap women's final in shooting. Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are vying for a place in the final but on the first day of qualification, that was on Tuesday, both the Indian shooters finished firmly outside the final qualification zone.

A strong showing today can boost their hopes of a final entry.

A medal is highly unlikely today; but not impossible.

One of India's biggest medal hopes and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain begins her campaign today.

India's updated medal tally

With two bronze, India are currently at the 33rd position in the medals tally.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be seen live on television via the Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  4. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  2. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  4. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
  5. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  2. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  3. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Spats With Umpire As Singles Hopes End In Tears
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Monsters, Masters: Artists And Their Personal Life Violations
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Tragedy Batters Kerala As 143 People Killed, Hundreds Missing
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre: Bail Plea Order Reserved For Today, Hunger Strike Begins, MCD Seals Basements
  4. Human, All Too Human
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 123; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead
  2. Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users
  3. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  4. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  5. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 123; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Dhiraj Bommadevara's OLY Dream Shattered By Barest Of Margins