Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On July 31

Shooters will again be the hope for India on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics. India have so far won two bronze with both of them coming from shooting. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze on Sunday in the 10m air pistol women's event and then she was again among the medal winners alongside Sarabjot Singh as the duo won the mixed team bronze in the same event on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, India will look up to its female trap shooters to take them to glory. Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are India's representative in the women's trap qualification, the first day of which took place on Tuesday.
India's Schedule For July 31
India's Medal Chances On July 31
There is only one medal event in which India could participate today: the trap women's final in shooting. Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are vying for a place in the final but on the first day of qualification, that was on Tuesday, both the Indian shooters finished firmly outside the final qualification zone.
A strong showing today can boost their hopes of a final entry.
A medal is highly unlikely today; but not impossible.
One of India's biggest medal hopes and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain begins her campaign today.
India's updated medal tally
With two bronze, India are currently at the 33rd position in the medals tally.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be seen live on television via the Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.