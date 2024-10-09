WNBA Finals: Coach Cheryl Reeve 'Overwhelmingly Proud' As Minnesota Lynx Reach Title Round

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says she is "overwhelmingly proud" of her team after reaching the WNBA Finals for the first time in seven years. (More Basketball News)
The Lynx capitalised on a strong start, claiming an 88-77 win over Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the semi-finals.
It will be Minnesota's seventh WNBA Finals, a record for a team in the league. They have previously won four titles, the joint-most in the competition's history, and a win over the New York Liberty would move them outright top of the list.
Reeve, who has led the Lynx to all four of those previous titles, was full of praise for how the team saw out the win.
"I'm so proud. I can't tell you how badly our staff wanted it for them," she told reporters.
"It's a really special group. The number of people who have reached out to tell me how much they enjoy watching them play and that they're rooting for them is incredible.
"I feel overwhelmingly proud. We played Lynx basketball, and it was good to get back to it."
Napheesa Collier led the team, tallying 27 points and 11 rebounds, with Courtney Williams also contributing 24 points to help them to the win.
Reeve was impressed by both players, but in particular by the work that Collier has put in this season.
"What makes [Collier] special is her consistency and the way she shows up every single day," Reeve added.
"She's always the same, her work ethic, her demeanour, her passion for improving. She's just been incredible.
"It's more than scoring how she helps this team. When she plays like the MVP, our team is where it needs to be."
The Lynx, who finished second in the league and two games behind the Liberty during the regular season, have won three of four matchups with New York this year. That includes the WNBA Commissioner's Cup on June 25 to take the in-season tournament title.
The Finals begin with Game 1 on October 10.