Who Is Payal Nag? Meet World's First Quadruple Amputee Archer Who Struck Gold In Bangkok

The 18-year-old sensation was absolutely flawless in the Women's compound final where Sheetal Devi was favoured to walk away with the gold. But Payal's sheer accuracy meant that she clinched pole position with a score line of 139-136

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Who Is Payal Nag? Indias First Quadruple Amputee To Win Womens Compound Gold
Payal Nag during the World Archery Para Series 2026 in Bangkok Photo: Instagram | Payal Nag
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It is often said that the human mind is actually capable of doing everything, all it requires is determination, patience and a lot of repetitions. And if there is any name in sports that can resonate to this thought is 18-year-old Para Archer Payal Nag.

She stands as India's only quadruple amputee to take part in competitive Para Archery. And yesterday she entered history books after beating fellow compatriot and World no. 1 Sheetal Devi in the World Archery Para Series 2026 in Bangkok.

The 18-year-old sensation was absolutely flawless in the Women's compound final where Sheetal Devi was favoured to walk away with the gold.

However, Payal Nag's exceptional accuracy and unshakable willpower, helped her beat Sheetal by 139-136 and claim her first gold medal in an international competition.

While Sheetal dominated the qualifiers with a score of 698, Payal showed immense composure in the knockout rounds, sealing her victory with two perfect 10s in the final end.

Her first major international title, headlined a dominant performance for India, which topped the medal tally with 16 medals. Payal Nag had also participated in the 2025 Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi, where she actually lost to Sheetal and settled for a silver.

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Story Of Payal Nag

Payal’s victory is particularly significant as she is India's first quadruple amputee to compete at this elite international level.

Born into a family of migrant labourers in the Balangir district of Odisha, her life took a dark turn at the age of 5 when an 11,000-volt power line electrocution accident caused the loss of all four limbs.

Facing extreme poverty and the loss of her parents, she spent years in a government childcare institute named Parbatigiri Balniketan, where she initially gained attention not for sports, but for her remarkable ability to create sketches using her feet.

Inspired by Sheetal Devi’s success, Payal took up Para Archery under coach Kuldeep Vedwan, using a specialized prosthetic leg to hold her bow and her mouth to release the arrows.

Vedwan then brought Payal to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra, Jammu which also produced the Sheetal Devi we all know today.

Payal Nag's success at the World Archery Para Series has placed her among the medal probables in the upcoming Asian Para Games later this year.

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