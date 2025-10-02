Pro Kabaddi League 2025: U Mumba Thrash Tamil Thalaivas, Leap To Fifth In Standings

Tamil Thalaivas stayed in the hunt with Arjun Deshwal causing problems on the mat, including a successful raid that saw Ravi sent out, keeping the scoreline tight. For the Thalaivas, substitutions, including Yogesh Yadav for Arulnanthababu, added tactical depth as they tried to gain an edge. With U Mumba leading by just two points, every raid and tackle mattered, setting up what promised to be a gripping contest in the remainder of the first half.