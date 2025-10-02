Pro Kabaddi League 2025: U Mumba Thrash Tamil Thalaivas, Leap To Fifth In Standings

Sandeep registered his third consecutive Super 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Sunil Kumar grabbed High Fives in defence. Their combined efforts neutralised Nitesh Kumar’s High Five for Tamil Thalaivas

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match report Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Action from the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 42-24

  • Visitors complete double over Arjun Deshwal's side

  • Victors cement their superiority in attack and defence

A comprehensive 42-24 win for U Mumba over Tamil Thalaivas propelled them to fifth place on the points table at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (October 1, 2025).

Leading the charge in attack was Sandeep, who notched his third consecutive Super 10 of the season, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Sunil Kumar grabbed High Fives in defence. Their combined efforts neutralised Nitesh Kumar’s High Five for the Thalaivas, ensuring U Mumba’s dominance across the mat.

U Mumba took a slender 9-7 lead over Tamil Thalaivas in a fiercely contested opening ten minutes. The match initially swung on fine margins, with U Mumba’s Sandeep and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh making an early impact on raids, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Rinku stood tall in defence, executing crucial tackles.

Tamil Thalaivas stayed in the hunt with Arjun Deshwal causing problems on the mat, including a successful raid that saw Ravi sent out, keeping the scoreline tight. For the Thalaivas, substitutions, including Yogesh Yadav for Arulnanthababu, added tactical depth as they tried to gain an edge. With U Mumba leading by just two points, every raid and tackle mattered, setting up what promised to be a gripping contest in the remainder of the first half.

U Mumba Vs Patna Pirates Match Report - PKL
PKL: U Mumba Clinch Victory By Mere Inches In Last Raid Thriller Against Patna Pirates - Watch Highlights

BY Outlook Sports Desk

U Mumba extended their lead over the Thalaivas in a fiercely contested second ten minutes. The period was marked by tactical raids and defensive resilience, with Ajit Chouhan making a crucial Do-Or-Die raid that sent two Thalaivas players out. Lokesh continued to anchor the defence, completing his High Five — the second-fastest of the season — and executing timely tackles to maintain their team’s momentum.

Related Content
Related Content

Tamil Thalaivas tried to fight back through Arjun Deshwal, but several Do-Or-Die raids went unsuccessful. Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar made key defensive interventions to stem the flow of points. The second ten minutes featured a mix of empty raids, successful raids, and strategic substitutions, keeping the contest close. U Mumba managed to hold a five-point advantage, leading 16-11 at halftime.

U Mumba stamped their authority on the match in the third ten minutes of the second half, building a comfortable lead over Tamil Thalaivas. Sandeep was the star for U Mumba, executing precise raids and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Skipper Sunil Kumar and Zafardanesh stood firm to deny Tamil Thalaivas any momentum, with several unsuccessful raids from Arjun Deshwal highlighting U Mumba’s dominance.

The turning point came when Sandeep’s two-point raid triggered an ALL OUT, sending Aashish and Rohit Beniwal off the mat and giving U Mumba a comfortable cushion. The raid not only widened the gap but also allowed U Mumba to dictate the pace of the game. By the end of this period, U Mumba led 28-16, putting them firmly in control as they looked to close out the contest.

U Mumba eventually dominated the clash against the Thalaivas, closing out a comprehensive victory with clinical raids and rock-solid defence. Sandeep led the charge, scoring 12 points in total, repeatedly breaking through the Thalaivas’ defence and inflicting damage at crucial moments. Skipper Sunil anchored the defence and completed a High Five, showcasing his impact on the match.

The period also saw U Mumba inflict their second ALL OUT of the match, further widening the gap. Tamil Thalaivas struggled to find any momentum, with several empty raids and unsuccessful attempts underlining U Mumba’s dominance. By the end of the contest, U Mumba secured a commanding 18-point win, cementing their superiority in both attack and defence.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

  3. ILT20 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Unsold After Setting Highest Base Price

  4. Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi Says India 'Welcome To Collect Trophy' From Him At ACC Office

  5. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India, Irani Cup: Atharva Taide's Unbeaten Ton Takes Hosts To 280/5 On Day 1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  2. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  3. Delhi’s Institution For The Blind Faces Closure Amid Recognition Dispute

  4. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  5. PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp Marking 100 Years Of RSS

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Idli Kadai X Review: Netizens Hail Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer; Call It 'A Perfect Family Entertainer'

  4. After Paresh Rawal's Taj Story Poster Controversy, Makers Issue Statement: It Focuses Solely On Historical Facts

  5. They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite A Slowdown, Pawan Kalyan Starrer Storms Past Rs 150 Crore Mark

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  2. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  3. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  4. US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

  5. UN Mission Urges Taliban To Restore Internet Access Amid Nationwide Blackout In Afghanistan

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick