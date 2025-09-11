PKL: U Mumba Clinch Victory By Mere Inches In Last Raid Thriller Against Patna Pirates

With under two minutes left, a timely Super Tackle from U Mumba cut the deficit to just one point. Zafardanesh struck with a four second raid to keep U Mumba in the game, levelling the scores with less than five seconds remaining as a tie-breaker seemed imminent and giving Ayan a final chance to seal victory in the last raid. But in the heat of the moment, he committed an unforced error by stepping into the lobby, a mistake that cost his team dearly and handed U Mumba the narrowest of wins.