The Open Championship Golf: Jon Rahm Hopes To 'Continue Stretch' Of Spain Sporting Triumphs

Jon Rahm hopes he can "continue this stretch" of Spanish sporting triumphs with victory at the Open Championship this week. (More Sports News)
Spain were given plenty of reasons to celebrate on the sporting front last weekend.
Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon crown on Sunday, a few hours before Spain won Euro 2024 with victory over England, while Sergio Garcia won his first title in four years at LIV Golf Andalucia.
Rahm, who finished tied-second at this event 12 months ago, hopes he can continue the trend by going one step better this time at Royal Troon.
"A lot of history is being done, with Alcaraz being the sixth player to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year and [winning] four Grand Slams at a very young age, Spain winning the fourth European championship," the Spaniard told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.
"And Sergio and his team doing what they did on Sunday, quite special. Coming back to a venue like this with so much history, it would be quite incredible to earn an Open Championship on this golf course in this tournament.
"It's arguably my favourite week in golf. And to maybe even continue this stretch of great Spanish sports, it would be absolutely fantastic."
As a result of Spain's victory over England in Berlin, Rahm revealed he has subsequently received a warm welcome from the Scottish locals.
"I played all 18 holes yesterday and I think I got more congratulations for something that I didn't do than I ever have in my life," the two-time major winner laughed.
"I don't know what they've done, but anytime anybody plays against the English national team, every other country in Europe just unifies against them. I don't know why or what they've done. I'm not aware of the history.
"I think because we've heard 'It's Coming Home' so many times the last few years, that nobody wants to see it come home at this point."