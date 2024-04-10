The Masters has several unique features worth looking out for. Previous winners gather for a Champions Dinner on the Tuesday of Masters week, with the menu chosen by the defending champion – this year tapas and Basque ribeye steak were among the dishes served by Rahm. The winner receives a green jacket, which is presented in the Butler Cabin away from the patrons – which is the term used for spectators at Augusta. Players will be keen to keep their ball out of Rae’s Creek, which winds through the course at Amen Corner – the nickname given to the 11th, 12th and 13th holes and a crucial stretch where Masters dreams can be made or unravel at an alarming rate.