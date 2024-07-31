Sreeja Akula, only the second Indian table tennis player to enter the Round of 16, will face the World No. 1 women's singles player Sun Yingsha of China on Thursday at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Akula followed her Indian compatriot Manika Batra and stormed into the round of 16 on Wednesday by defeating Singapore's Zeng Jian 4-2. She had beaten Sweden's Christina Kallberg 4-0 in the second round on Sunday.
Sreeja Akula is ranked 24th in the world and has a very good chance to defeat the Chinese top seed and give a statement. She is in fine form and can pull an upset.
No Indian table tennis player has ever reached the quarterfinals in the Olympics. She can become the first Indian if Manika Batra loses in her Round of 16 match against Miu Hirano of Japan.
Live streaming details of Sreeja Akula vs Sun Yingsha, Round of 16 Match:
When to watch Sreeja Akula vs Sun Yingsha, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 table tennis match?
Sreeja Akula vs Sun Yingsha, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 women’s singles table tennis match is scheduled at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 1.
Where to watch Sreeja Akula vs Sun Yingsha, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 women's singles table tennis match?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via the Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of the Paris Olympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website.