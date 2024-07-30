Other Sports

Indian TT At Paris Olympics: Manika Batra Beats France's Prithika Pavade, Enters Round Of 16

With this victory, the 29-year-old Indian became the first athlete from her country to seal progress to the round of 16 in the Olympic Games in table tennis

Manika-Batra-Table-Tennis-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-AP-Photo
India's Manika Batra reacts after a winning point against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game. Photo: AP
info_icon

Manika Batra on Monday became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 in the Olympic Games singles competition after a 4-0 thrashing of higher-ranked Prithika Pavade of France. (Medal Tally | Full Olympic Coverage)

The 29-year-old Manika, gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, won 11-9 11-6 11-9 11-7 against her 19-year-opponent Pavade whose parents were originally from Puducherry before shifting to France in 2003.

Manika Batra during the women's singles round of 16 at Saudi Smash 2024. - X/World Table Tennis
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tokyo Experience Shapes Manika Batra's OLY Strategy

BY PTI

In the Tokyo Olympics, Manika had become the first women's table tennis player from India to make it to the round of 32 in singles. She did one step better than that on Monday.

Achanta Sharath Kamal had also reached the round of 32 in men's singles in the Tokyo Olympics. Manika is currently ranked 28th in the world, 10 places lower than Pavade.

