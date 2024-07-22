Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tokyo Experience Shapes Manika Batra's OLY Strategy

"I have been working on my stamina and my agility, and my ultimate aim is to challenge for a medal" - Batra said

Manika Batra, Table Tennis, Saudi Smash
Manika Batra during the women's singles round of 16 at Saudi Smash 2024. Photo: X/World Table Tennis
info_icon

Wiser after her maiden Olympics appearance in Tokyo, Indian table tennis star Manika Batra on Monday said she is focused on taking one match at a time in the upcoming Paris Games and a medal will not be in her mind in the initial rounds. (More Sports News)

Preparing for the Paris Olympics along with her teammates, Batra said she has learned from her Tokyo Games experience.

"I have learned many things from the last Olympics, and I am not going to make those mistakes again. My mindset has changed since then, I am calmer and have more confidence in myself," said Batra during an interview with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

"I have been working on my stamina and my agility, and my ultimate aim is to challenge for a medal."

"But I will go slowly. I will try to be in that zone and give my best. I will go round by round and not think of a medal too early. I will give my best for my country," Batra, who represents PBG Bengaluru Smashers in UTT, added.

Batra played an instrumental role in the women's team qualifying for the Paris Olympics, a first for Indian table tennis.

She also reached the quarter-finals of the WTT Saudi Smash in May beating World No. 2 and former world champion Wang Manyu of China and World No. 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany.

"India qualified for the first time (for the Olympics), this is a huge achievement. I am really happy with how we are working together (at the camp). I think we have a shot at the medal and we should give our best," Batra said.

India star table tennis player, Manika Batra. - X | Manika Batra
India's Table Tennis Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venue - Get Complete Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The growth of women's table tennis in India is really inspiring. I see many of my fellow players playing really well. Everyone in the team is motivated and training very hard. Women's table tennis in India will only grow further," she said.

Speaking about the growth of women's table tennis in India, the world No. 28 Batra credited UTT, which has provided young players a platform to rub shoulders with foreign stars and get exposure.

"UTT really helped us because we get to practice with foreign players, play matches (against them). We get good match practice," Batra said.

India will compete in the individual as well as team events of table tennis in Paris.

After the Olympics, star Indian paddlers, including Batra, Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will be joined by the world's top players such as World No. 10 Bernadette Szocs and Nigerian legend Quadri Aruna in the UTT 2024, scheduled to take place in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, Live Scores: Bangladesh Women Face Thailand In Dambulla
  2. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Head Coach All Set For India Tour Of Sri Lanka - In Pics
  3. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 10 Preview: Dominant IND Eye Semi-Final Berth
  4. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: OMN Bowled Out For 91 In Dundee
  5. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Real Madrid 'Always The Best Team In The World': Karim Benzema
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  5. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  2. Can Corneal Damage Make One Blind? Queries Answered As Top TV Actor Injures Eye
  3. Farmer Denied Entry In Mall For Wearing Dhoti, Karnataka Govt To Issue Guidelines
  4. Day In Pics: July 22, 2024
  5. Madhya Pradesh HC To Hear Bhojshala Dispute Case Only After SC Order Comes In
Entertainment News
  1. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  2. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  3. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  4. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  5. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
US News
  1. 'Very Emotional Because..': Miss Kansas 2024 Opens Up About Abuser Being In The Audience During Beauty Pageant
  2. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  3. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
  4. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  5. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
World News
  1. 'Very Emotional Because..': Miss Kansas 2024 Opens Up About Abuser Being In The Audience During Beauty Pageant
  2. Imran Khan Says 'Caged Like A Terrorist In 7x8 Ft Cell; Pak Govt Says He Enjoys ‘Presidential Suites’
  3. Bangladesh Students Call Off Protest For 48 Hours Due To High Death Toll, Bloodshed: Report
  4. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  5. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; ICC Confirms Expansion Of Women's T20 World Cup To 16 Teams In 2030
  5. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today