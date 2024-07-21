India's Table Tennis Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venue - Get Complete Details

The table tennis gets underway on July 27 and will conclude on August 10 at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The men's and women's singles preliminary events start at 6:30 PM IST on July 27 whereas the mixed doubles start at 8:00 PM on the same day. (More Sports News)
The venue for the table tennis will be played at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.
172 players will be seen competing at the table tennis event (86 men's and 86 women's category) across five medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As for the Indian contingent, they have sent a eight-player squad that includes two reserves — G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.
Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar are part of the men’s team while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will be in the women’s team.
TABLE TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
|27-Jul
|18:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Preliminary Rounds
|20:00 - Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
|28-Jul
|13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
|19:30 - Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
|23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
|29-Jul
|13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
|19:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals
|20:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals
|23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32
|30-Jul
|13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32
|17:00 - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
|18:00 - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
|31-Jul
|13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32
|18:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16
|23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16
|1-Aug
|13:30 - Women's Singles Quarterfinals
|13:30 - Men�s Singles Quarterfinals
|2-Aug
|13:30 - Women's Singles Semifinals
|14:30 - Men's Singles Semifinals
|17:00 - Women's Singles Semifinals
|18:00 - Men�s Singles Semifinals
|3-Aug
|17:00 - Women's Singles Broze Medal Match
|18:00 - Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
|4-Aug
|17:00 - Men's Singles Broze Medal Match
|18:00 - Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
|5-Aug
|13:30 - Men's & Women's Team Round of 16
|18:30 - Men's & Women�s Team Round of 16
|23:30 - Men's & Women�s Team Round of 16
|6-Aug
|13:30 - Men's & Women's Team Round of 16
|18:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
|23:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
|7-Aug
|13:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
|18:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
|23:30 - Men's Team Semifinals
|8-Aug
|13:30 - Men's Team Semifinals
|18:30 - Women's Team Semifinals
|23:30 - Women�s Team Semifinals
|9-Aug
|13:30 - Men's Team Broze Medal Match
|18:30 - Men's Team Gold Medal Match
|10-Aug
|13:30 - Women's Team Broze Medal Match
|18:30 - Women's Team Gold Medal Match
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming in India
JioCinema has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.