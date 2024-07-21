Other Sports

India's Table Tennis Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venue - Get Complete Details

Here is the complete schedule of table tennis event in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics

Manika-Batra-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Table-Tennis-File-Photo
India star table tennis player, Manika Batra. Photo: X | Manika Batra
The table tennis gets underway on July 27 and will conclude on August 10 at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The men's and women's singles preliminary events start at 6:30 PM IST on July 27 whereas the mixed doubles start at 8:00 PM on the same day. (More Sports News)

The venue for the table tennis will be played at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

172 players will be seen competing at the table tennis event (86 men's and 86 women's category) across five medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As for the Indian contingent, they have sent a eight-player squad that includes two reserves — G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.

India star table tennis player, Manika Batra. - X | Manika Batra
Paris Games 2024: Sharath, Manika to Lead India Table Tennis Team In Olympic Debut Appearance

BY PTI

Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar are part of the men’s team while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will be in the women’s team.

TABLE TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

27-Jul
18:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Preliminary Rounds
20:00 - Mixed Doubles Round of 16
23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
28-Jul
13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
19:30 - Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
29-Jul
13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64
19:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals
20:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals
23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32
30-Jul
13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32
17:00 - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
18:00 - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
31-Jul
13:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32
18:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16
23:30 - Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16
1-Aug
13:30 - Women's Singles Quarterfinals
13:30 - Men�s Singles Quarterfinals
2-Aug
13:30 - Women's Singles Semifinals
14:30 - Men's Singles Semifinals
17:00 - Women's Singles Semifinals
18:00 - Men�s Singles Semifinals
3-Aug
17:00 - Women's Singles Broze Medal Match
18:00 - Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
4-Aug
17:00 - Men's Singles Broze Medal Match
18:00 - Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
5-Aug
13:30 - Men's & Women's Team Round of 16
18:30 - Men's & Women�s Team Round of 16
23:30 - Men's & Women�s Team Round of 16
6-Aug
13:30 - Men's & Women's Team Round of 16
18:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
23:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
7-Aug
13:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
18:30 - Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals
23:30 - Men's Team Semifinals
8-Aug
13:30 - Men's Team Semifinals
18:30 - Women's Team Semifinals
23:30 - Women�s Team Semifinals
9-Aug
13:30 - Men's Team Broze Medal Match
18:30 - Men's Team Gold Medal Match
10-Aug
13:30 - Women's Team Broze Medal Match
18:30 - Women's Team Gold Medal Match

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming in India

JioCinema has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

