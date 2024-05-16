Other Sports

Paris Games 2024: Sharath, Manika to Lead India Table Tennis Team In Olympic Debut Appearance

Sharath, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the three-member men’s team, while Manika, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will be squad members in the women’s category

X | Manika Batra
India star table tennis player, Manika Batra. Photo: X | Manika Batra
info_icon

Veteran Sharath Kamal and world no. 24 Manika Batra will lead the Indian men's and women's squads respectively at the Paris Games, where the country will make its Olympic debut in team events. (More Table Tennis News)

The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India on Thursday picked a six-member squad (three in each section) as per the Olympics norms, besides naming the individuals who would compete in the singles events.

Sharath, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the three-member men’s team, while Manika, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will be squad members in the women’s category.

The “Alternate Player” in each section would be G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.

In the men's singles, Sharath and Harmeet will compete and it will be Manika and Sreeja in the women's event.

The decision was taken based on the latest world rankings.

It will be the fifth and final Olympic appearance for 41-year-old Sharath, who made his Games debut back in 2004.

Since the selection of the squads and the individuals were as per the already pronounced TTFI criteria, three players "got selected themselves" because of their consistent performances over time and world rankings.

However, there was a debate over the third player for the women's squad. After Manika and Sreeja Akula walked in on the back of their higher world rankings (top 50), Archana Kamath (103) made it to the team as the third player.

The Bengaluru paddler edged out Ayhika Mukherjee (133) on several counts, including her ranking.

As for the men, Sharath picked himself as the top-ranked Indian at No. 40, while Harmeet (No. 63) and Manav (No. 62) were separated by one slot in WR.

Sreeja Akula has also qualified for Paris Olympics. - SAI Media/X
Sreeja Akula Surpasses Manika Batra To Claim Top Spot As India's No.1 Table Tennis Player

BY PTI

Though both made it to the team composition, National champion Harmeet got the selectors' nod based on his international (better win-loss proportion to his participation) and national performances.

Incidentally, Massimo Costantini’s presence as a special invitee at the meeting also added teeth as the foreign expert’s inputs proved handy in the selection of the squads.

Costantini will take charge of the Indian team for a third time as early as next week. He arrived in India earlier this week.

Alternate players Sathiyan and Ayhika will travel with the team to Paris but will not stay in the official Games Village. Their services would be needed in case of an injury.

The teams:

Men: A. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar; Alternate Player: G. Sathiyan.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath; Alternate Player: Ayhika Mukherjee.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap May 16: ED Moves SC Over Keriwal's Speeches, Political Row In PoK, Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement And More
  2. Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Bag In Manali's Hotel, Man Accompanying Her Held
  3. BJP Attacks Cong Govt Over Murder Of Young woman, Says It failed To Maintain Law & Order Situation
  4. Tamil Nadu: Three Of Family From Kerala Found Dead In Car
  5. INDIA Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs In 5 Years: Modi In Pratapgarh
Entertainment News
  1. 'October' Actor Banita Sandhu Joins 'Bridgerton Season 3' As Miss Malhotra
  2. 'Madame Web' On Netflix Movie Review: Each Element In The Underwhelming 'Superhero' Film Leads You Into A Web of Disappointment
  3. 'It Is Unacceptable': Mahira Khan REACTS After Person Throws An Object At Her On Stage
  4. ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Is Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Postponed? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  2. Sunil Chhetri: The Torchbearer Of Indian Football Who Will Finish On Top Of The List
  3. Paris Games 2024: Sharath, Manika to Lead India Table Tennis Team In Olympic Debut Appearance
  4. Adrian Newey Expects To Join Another F1 Team After Red Bull Racing Exit
  5. NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic Is 'Not A Robot' - Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd
World News
  1. Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints
  2. Indonesia Raises Alert For Mount Ibu Volcano To Highest Level Following Series Of Eruptions
  3. ‘Music & Dog Lover, Bookworm’: Meet Singapore’s New PM Lawrence Wong
  4. Georgian President Says A Foreign Influence Bill Passed By Parliament Is Unacceptable
  5. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup