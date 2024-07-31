Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra recently became the first Indian to enter the Round of 16 in the Olympics and is ready to face Japan's Miu Hirano in the pre-quarterfinals match on Wednesday evening at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Following Batra, Sreeja Akula has also entered the pre-quarterfinals, becoming the only second Indian table tennis player. She will also be in action late Wednesday night against World No. 1 Sun Yingsha of China.
Batra defeated Anna Hursey of Great Britain in the Round of 64 and won against Prithika Pavade of France in the third round. She won against Hursey with a margin of 4-1 and defeated Pavade with 4-0.
Now, she has a golden opportunity to become the first Indian to enter the quarterfinal of an Olympic Games by defeating Miu Hirano on Wednesday.
Live streaming details of Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Round of 16 Match:
When to watch Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 table tennis match?
Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 women’s singles table tennis match is scheduled at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 31.
Where to watch Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 women's singles table tennis match?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via the Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of the Paris Olympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website.