Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Sreeja Joins Manika In Women's Singles Table Tennis Pre-Quarterfinals

Emboldened by the comeback, a confident Seeja produced a dominant show to easily pocket the third game and place herself in a strong position to advance to the next round

Sreeja Akula entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games. PTI
Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games after a hard-fought 4-2 win over Singapore's Jian Zeng in a women's singles round of 32 match. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Sreeja Akula rallied to enter the pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought 4-2 win over Singapore's Jian Zeng in a women's singles round of 32 match as Indian table tennis continued to make history at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

On her 26th birthday, Sreeja won the match 9-11 12-10 11-4 11-5 10-12 12-10 to join compatriot Manika Batra in the pre-quarterfinals, an unprecedented feat in the history of Indian table tennis.

She lost the opening game but fought back strongly to emerge as the winner in the contest, which lasted 51 minutes.

Batra had made the pre-quarters on Monday.

Sreeja will take on China's world number one Sun Yingsha in the pre-quarterfinals.

India's Manika Batra reacts after a winning point against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game. - AP
Paris Olympics: Manika Batra Becomes First-Ever Indian Table Tennis Player To Reach Last 16

BY PTI

Having lost the first hame, Sreeja rode her luck to win the second and restore parity. She was a bit fortunate to take the second game as she made quite several errors and squandered a three-point lead to allow Zeng to claw back into the game and take it to tie-breakers.

Emboldened by the comeback, a confident Seeja produced a dominant show to easily pocket the third game and place herself in a strong position to advance to the next round.

The Indian number one continued in the same vein in the fourth game and won it without much difficulty. The player from Singapore offered some resistance and bagged the fifth game.

But, Sreeja held her nerves to seal the deal in her favour in the sixth game.

Last month, Sreeja achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 24, displacing Batra as India's top women's singles player.

Sreeja, a two-time national champion, scripted history by winning the WTT Contender singles title in Lagos in June.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event with Sharath Kamal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs ARG, JPN Vs ESP On TV And Online In India
  2. Manchester United Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  3. English Premier League: Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen Joins Chelsea
  4. Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly
  5. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  5. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Quarterfinals Berth Sealed, India Men's Team Set To Face Belgium
  2. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  5. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  2. 'Not Everything Is Politics': Congress' Response To Tejasvi Slamming Rahul Gandhi Over Wayanad Landslides
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SUV Driver, Being Blamed For Tragedy, Denied Bail
  4. Day In Pics: July 31, 2024
  5. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Overseas Bank In CP
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  2. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  3. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  4. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  5. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
World News
  1. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  2. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  3. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  4. Myanmar Military Extends Emergency By Another 6 Months
  5. Syria: Blast Reported In Damascus Near Sayyida Zainab Area
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Lovlina Starts Campaign With Win; Deepika Through To Archery Round Of 16