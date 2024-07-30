Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra Creates History - In Pics

Manika Batra created history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach singles pre-quarterfinals at the Olympic Games with a fluent 4-0 win over world number 18 and home favourite Prithika Pavade here on Monday. The 29-year-old Manika dominated from start to finish for a 11-9 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over Prithika who has Indian roots. It turned out to be one of the most memorable matches for an Indian table tennis player in Olympics history. Manika had reached the round of 32 in Tokyo Olympics and she bettered that performance on Monday. Achanta Sharath Kamal had also reached the round of 32 in men's singles in the Tokyo Olympics.