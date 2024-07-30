India's Manika Batra reacts after defeating France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris.
India's Manika Batra reacts after defeating France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris
India's Manika Batra plays a shot against France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris.
France's Prithika Pavade plays against India's Manika Batra during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Manika Batra plays against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Manika Batra plays against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Manika Batra reacts after a winning point against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Manika Batra plays against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.