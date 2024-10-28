Following backlash on social media and criticism from athletes over piles of garbage left at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after Diljit Dosanjh's two-day concert, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has shared photos to reassure the public. (More Sports News)
SAI confirmed that the stadium's main arena will be in top shape to host the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024, with the turf fully restored to match-ready condition in time for the Diwali game.
The official release from SAI stated, "The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium main arena will be in top shape to host the Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024 (Thursday). The turf has been restored to match-playing condition ahead of the Diwali game."
The stadium is hosting Indian Super League football matches as Punjab FC uses it as its home venue. They have a match against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.
SAI management also quickly placed the blame on the organizers, stating, "The organizers of Diljit Dosanjh's concert booked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium until October 28, 2024, for cleaning at full rental charges."
They emphasized that SAI's contract with the organizers clearly states that the concert venue (JLN Stadium) must be returned in the same condition it was handed over.
The situation gained attention when Delhi's middle-distance runner Beant Singh shared photos and a video depicting the stadium's track-and-field area littered with garbage, alcohol containers, and damaged athletics equipment.
In response to the backlash, SAI, which manages the stadium, reportedly promised a clean-up within 24 hours. However, they acted swiftly and released photos of the cleaned stadium.
Despite these efforts, the images indicate that the turf still appears dirty, raising concerns about potential damage.
According to the release, approximately 70,000 people attended the concert over two days, and the cleaning has already been completed.
Concerns about the stadium's condition also raised questions regarding the impact on athletes' training time. In response, SAI stated that only athletes participating in the ‘Come and Play’ Scheme, primarily aimed at beginners,are permitted at the JLN Stadium. Given that it is the off-season, no elite, junior, or sub-junior athletes are currently training there.
Additionally, SAI clarified that there are no ongoing camps at the moment, and no competing junior or senior athletes are training at the JLN Stadium.