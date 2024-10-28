Other Sports

SAI Addresses JLN Stadium Backlash, Shares Pics Of 'Ready' Venue For ISL Match

SAI management mentioned that the contract with the organizers explicitly requires the concert venue (JLN Stadium) to be returned in the same condition it was received

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
JLN-Stadium
Picture shared by SAI of JLN Stadium's football pitch. Photo: SAI
info_icon

Following backlash on social media and criticism from athletes over piles of garbage left at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after Diljit Dosanjh's two-day concert, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has shared photos to reassure the public. (More Sports News)

SAI confirmed that the stadium's main arena will be in top shape to host the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024, with the turf fully restored to match-ready condition in time for the Diwali game.

The official release from SAI stated, "The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium main arena will be in top shape to host the Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024 (Thursday). The turf has been restored to match-playing condition ahead of the Diwali game."

JLN-Stadium
Notecam pics shared by SAI of JLN Stadium Photo: SAI
info_icon

The stadium is hosting Indian Super League football matches as Punjab FC uses it as its home venue. They have a match against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

JLN-Stadium
Notecam pics shared by SAI of JLN Stadium Photo: SAI
info_icon

SAI management also quickly placed the blame on the organizers, stating, "The organizers of Diljit Dosanjh's concert booked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium until October 28, 2024, for cleaning at full rental charges."

They emphasized that SAI's contract with the organizers clearly states that the concert venue (JLN Stadium) must be returned in the same condition it was handed over.

A visual of how Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium looked after the Diljit Dosanjh concert. - Special Arrangement
Angry Athletes Call Out Piles Of Garbage At JLN Stadium After Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The situation gained attention when Delhi's middle-distance runner Beant Singh shared photos and a video depicting the stadium's track-and-field area littered with garbage, alcohol containers, and damaged athletics equipment.

In response to the backlash, SAI, which manages the stadium, reportedly promised a clean-up within 24 hours. However, they acted swiftly and released photos of the cleaned stadium.

Despite these efforts, the images indicate that the turf still appears dirty, raising concerns about potential damage.

According to the release, approximately 70,000 people attended the concert over two days, and the cleaning has already been completed.

Concerns about the stadium's condition also raised questions regarding the impact on athletes' training time. In response, SAI stated that only athletes participating in the ‘Come and Play’ Scheme, primarily aimed at beginners,are permitted at the JLN Stadium. Given that it is the off-season, no elite, junior, or sub-junior athletes are currently training there.

Additionally, SAI clarified that there are no ongoing camps at the moment, and no competing junior or senior athletes are training at the JLN Stadium.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
  2. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  3. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
  4. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  3. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  4. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  5. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later