Angry Athletes Call Out Piles Of Garbage At JLN Stadium After Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

The stadium, which is India’s premier track and field venue, hosted the 'Dil-Luminati' concert on October 26 and 27 and drew almost 40,000 fans on each night. This wasn't the first time that such an event was held at the venue, which has hosted concerts by famous international stars like Bryan Adams (2004) and Ricky Martin (1998) in the past. But the after-effects of Dosanjh's gig were sharply criticised by the athletes.