Sinquefield Cup 2024: Alireza Firouzja Claims Title & Grand Chess Tour; R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh Tie For Fifth

The Indian duo of Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh tied for the fifth spot on a fifty percent score with both of them ending with nine draws

rench grandmaster Alireza Firouzja Sinquefield Cup 2024
French grandmaster Alireza Firouzja with the Sinquefield Cup 2024. Photo: X | Grand Chess Tour
French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja drew his final game with Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa to emerge champion at the Sinquefield Cup and also win the Grand Chess tour 2024. (More Sports News)

Winning three and drawing the remaining six games, Firouzja remained undefeated throughout the event.

Defending champion of the Grand Chess tour and someone who looked like a runaway winner till he reached his home turf, Fabiano Caruana had to be content with the second place finish in the tournament despite his victory over Anish Giri of Holland in the final round game.

The third place was shared by Maxime Vachier-Lagaver of France and Nodirbek Abdusattorov who both came with an inspired performance in the final round game to beat Ding Liren of China and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia respectively.

British Paralympians Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan light the Paralympic Flame in Stoke Mandeville, widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, England, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Paralympic Games are set to open Wednesday as some 4,400 athletes with disabilities, permanent injuries or impairments prepare to compete for 549 medals across 22 sports over 11 days in Paris. - AP/Thomas Krych
Paralympic Games: How Are Athletes Classified Based On Disability Levels- Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While the third place finishers had an identical score of five points each behind Caruana's 5.5 points, the Indian duo of Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh tied for the fifth spot on a fifty percent score with both of them ending with nine draws.

This augurs well for the upcoming chess Olympiad for the Indian team that is just a fortnight away.

Results final round: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 5) Ian Nepomniachtchi (Fid, 3.5); R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 4.5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 6); Maxime Vachier-Lagarve (Fra, 5) beat Anish Giri (Ned, 3) Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 5.5) beat Ding Liren (Chn, 3.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 5.5) beat Anish Giri (Ned, 3); D Gukesh (Ind, 4.5) drew with Wesley So (Usa, 4.5).

