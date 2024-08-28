Paralympic Games: How Are Athletes Classified Based On Disability Levels- Explained

British Paralympians Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan light the Paralympic Flame in Stoke Mandeville, widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, England, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Paralympic Games are set to open Wednesday as some 4,400 athletes with disabilities, permanent injuries or impairments prepare to compete for 549 medals across 22 sports over 11 days in Paris. Photo: AP/Thomas Krych

British Paralympians Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan light the Paralympic Flame in Stoke Mandeville, widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, England, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Paralympic Games are set to open Wednesday as some 4,400 athletes with disabilities, permanent injuries or impairments prepare to compete for 549 medals across 22 sports over 11 days in Paris. Photo: AP/Thomas Krych