Who Is Marcel Hug? The 'Silver Bullet' Who Will Carry Switzerland's Flag At Paris Paralympics

The Paris Paralympics will be sixth for Hug but the first for him where he will be lead the Switzerland team at the opening ceremony. Hug, regarded as one of the best in the world in the T54 wheelchair racing, dominated the track in Tokyo and will once again be looking to do the same in Paris. The 'Silver Bullet', as Hug is called due to his helmet's colour, is in fine form and looks set for another big medal haul in Paris.