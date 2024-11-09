Other Sports

Over 1000 Athletes With Disabilities Compete In New Delhi's 'Run For Inclusion'

The run was the first in a series of events leading up to the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, where more than 100 athletes from 12 countries will participate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Run For Inclusion being flagged off in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Run For Inclusion being flagged off in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on Saturday (November 9, 2024). Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Special Olympics Bharat’s (SOB) ‘Run For Inclusion’ drew more than 7,000 participants from 150 educational institutions and other organisations from across Delhi-NCR on Saturday (November 9, 2024). The event was a precursor to the upcoming Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, slated to begin on November 18 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. (More Sports News)

The run, held at the Central Civil Service Ground in Chanakyapuri, saw people from all walks of life join hands to support the movement of inclusion through sports. Alongside the crowd, over 1000 athletes with disabilities participated in the run, showcasing the unifying power of sport. The core message of the event, “Each One, Reach One,” resonated strongly, as runners reached out in solidarity, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.

The run was flagged off by chief guest Harsh Malhotra, the minister of state for corporate affairs and the ministry of road, transport and highways. Along him were SOB president Mallika Nadda and members of parliament Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj. Also present on the occasion were former cricketers Atul Wassan and Nikhil Chopra, and cricket coach Gursharan Singh.

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. - AP/PTI
Meet The Indian Women Who Scripted History At Paralympics 2024: The She-Boost To India's Medal Tally

BY Minal Tomar

Highlighting the event’s success, Malhotra said, “I extend my deepest gratitude to Special Olympics Bharat and Malika Nadda for this wonderful initiative, where we all run together to promote inclusivity, ensuring that our specially-abled children are given their rightful place within our society.

"This aligns perfectly with the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for a ‘Fit India’ – a vision that will make our society healthier and stronger. I congratulate all the organizers of the ‘Run for Inclusion’.”

Nadda said, “I warmly welcome all the esteemed guests to Special Olympics Bharat’s Run for Inclusion program. Let our motto be inclusion and revolution. We are hosting the Asia Pacific Regional Games, featuring Bocce and Bowling. This marks the beginning of a significant event here in Delhi. I encourage each of you to participate and support our specially-abled athletes.”

The run marks the first milestone in a series of events leading up to the Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, where more than 100 athletes from 12 countries are expected to participate.

This competition is dedicated to athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, especially those aged 22 and above, and will be the first international competition of its kind hosted in India. Special Olympics Bharat will also debut bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes, in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Toss Update: NZ Bat First Against SL - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  4. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4: Vidarbha Crush Himachal Pradesh By An Innings And 88 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy Group D Round 4: Chandigarh Beat Delhi By 9 Wickets To Top Table
Football News
  1. East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Chase First Points Of Season
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Rodrigues Nets Equaliser As Mumbai City FC Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Chennaiyin
  3. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC's Rodrigues Spoils CFC's Marina Party
  4. Nations League 2024-25: Barella Returns, Calafiori Ruled Out As Italy Announce Squad
  5. Nottingham Forest Vs Newcastle United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  2. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  5. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  2. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  3. Hemant Versus Himanta
  4. Does BJP Use Same Language When PM Visits Arab Nations: Owaisi On 'Vote Jihad'
  5. Day In Pics: November 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  2. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  3. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
  4. North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupts Dozens Of Planes And Vessels, Says South Korea
  5. Pakistan Pollution: Multan's AQI Crosses 2,000 Mark; Public Places Closed Till Nov 17 | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video