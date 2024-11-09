Over 1000 Athletes With Disabilities Compete In New Delhi's 'Run For Inclusion'

Special Olympics Bharat’s (SOB) ‘Run For Inclusion’ drew more than 7,000 participants from 150 educational institutions and other organisations from across Delhi-NCR on Saturday (November 9, 2024). The event was a precursor to the upcoming Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, slated to begin on November 18 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. (More Sports News)
The run, held at the Central Civil Service Ground in Chanakyapuri, saw people from all walks of life join hands to support the movement of inclusion through sports. Alongside the crowd, over 1000 athletes with disabilities participated in the run, showcasing the unifying power of sport. The core message of the event, “Each One, Reach One,” resonated strongly, as runners reached out in solidarity, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.
The run was flagged off by chief guest Harsh Malhotra, the minister of state for corporate affairs and the ministry of road, transport and highways. Along him were SOB president Mallika Nadda and members of parliament Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj. Also present on the occasion were former cricketers Atul Wassan and Nikhil Chopra, and cricket coach Gursharan Singh.
Highlighting the event’s success, Malhotra said, “I extend my deepest gratitude to Special Olympics Bharat and Malika Nadda for this wonderful initiative, where we all run together to promote inclusivity, ensuring that our specially-abled children are given their rightful place within our society.
"This aligns perfectly with the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for a ‘Fit India’ – a vision that will make our society healthier and stronger. I congratulate all the organizers of the ‘Run for Inclusion’.”
Nadda said, “I warmly welcome all the esteemed guests to Special Olympics Bharat’s Run for Inclusion program. Let our motto be inclusion and revolution. We are hosting the Asia Pacific Regional Games, featuring Bocce and Bowling. This marks the beginning of a significant event here in Delhi. I encourage each of you to participate and support our specially-abled athletes.”
The run marks the first milestone in a series of events leading up to the Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, where more than 100 athletes from 12 countries are expected to participate.
This competition is dedicated to athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, especially those aged 22 and above, and will be the first international competition of its kind hosted in India. Special Olympics Bharat will also debut bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes, in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India.