Meet The Indian Women Who Scripted History At Paralympics 2024: The She-Boost To India's Medal Tally

sheetal-devi-paris-paralympics-2024-pti-photo
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Photo: AP/PTI
The Paris 2024 Paralympics marked a groundbreaking chapter for India, not just for its impressive medal count but for making strides in categories where the country had once been a mere participant. Indian women played a pivotal role in this historic surge, making their presence felt across numerous categories and winning medals along the way. (More Sports News)

These women didn’t just compete -- they redefined limits, shattered stereotypes, and carved their names into the history books.

From defending their gold medals to clinching two medals in a category which no Indian, male or female, had ever stood on the podium, firsts came galore in Paris 2024 Paralympics for India. And it was the Indian women who made these milestones look effortless, gracious, and most importantly loud.

Meet The Indian Women Who Scripted History At Paris 2024 Paralympics

Avani Lekhara

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara India Para-Shooters
Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara. Photo: SAI
Avani Lekhara created history on Friday, August 30, when she won India's first gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. With this win, she has become the first Indian female to capture three Paralympic medals in her career, besides the first one to clinch consecutive golds at different Paralympic Games.

Another historic thing happened in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final, Lekhara wan't the only Indian on the podium. India's Mona Agarwal the 37-year-old mother of two clinched bronze at the Paris Paralympics.

Preethi Pal 

Preethi-Pal
Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the final of the women's 200m T35. Photo: X/ @bindasbhidu
Preethi Pal is an understated name in para athletics, but all of a sudden shot into the limelight at the Paralympics - 2024 in Paris. She scripted history as the first-ever Indian woman track and field athlete to win two bronze medals at the Paralympics or Olympics as she claimed bronze in both the Women's 100m T35 and 200m events.

Sheetal Devi

Sheetal Devi was already a historic name in para archery before the Paralympics even began. Although she was a gold contender, as she set a world record in the ranking round with a score of 703 points but she missed out on the top spot in individual category.

Alongside Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi secured India's first Paralympic medal in the Mixed Team Compound category, marking a milestone for the country. At just 17 years old, she also became the youngest Paralympic medalist from India winning a bronze.

Deepthi Jeevanji

Paris Paralympics 2024 Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji
Paralympics medallist Deepthi Jeevanji in Hyderabad Photo: PTI
Deepthi Jeevanji made history as the first Indian athlete with intellectual impairment to win a Paralympic medal, securing bronze in the women’s 400m T20 event. Overcoming the taunts of her fellow villagers, Jeevanji transformed their negativity into strength and made her family and her country proud.

Thulasimathi Murugesan And Manisha Ramadass

manisha ramadass X THE BRIDGE
Indian para-shuttler Manisha Ramadass in action at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | The Bridge
In the Women’s Singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass made history. Murugesan claimed silver, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final in Paralympic badminton.

Despite her loss to China’s Yang Qiuxia, Murugesan’s achievement represents a groundbreaking moment for Indian women in the sport. At just 19, Ramadass earned bronze with a commanding win over Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren, making her the first Indian woman to medal in badminton at the Paralympics.

Simran Sharma

simran sharma nadrendra modi twitter X
India's para-athlete Simran Sharma at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | Narendra Modi
Simran won the bronze medal in the Women's 200m T12 final with a time of 24.75 seconds as her personal best. This is thus the first-ever bronze medal to be won in the Women's 200m T12 category.

