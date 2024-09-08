Paris Paralympics 2024: India's 29 Medal Haul - Full List Of Indian Winners

The Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympics achieved a 29-medal haul, a feat never seen before, surpassing the country's previous best of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. (More Sports News)
India won a record 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. With this, India also crossed the 50-plus medal mark in the Paralympic Games history.
Three years ago, in the delayed Tokyo Games, 54 Indians had fought for medals in nine sports. This time, during the August 28 to September 8 gala in the French capital, the 84-strong Indian contingent competed in 12 sports, cycling, rowing, and judo being the new disciplines.
Of course, every Indian athlete sparkled in the 'City of Light', but some shone brighter than others. Avani Lekhara, for example, became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games as she defended her title with a world record score in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event.
Similarly, Sumit Antil successfully defended his Paralympic javelin title and created a new Games record with the best attempt of 68.55m in the men's javelin throw F64.
Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Medal Winners - Full List
|SL NO
|NAME(S)
|SPORT
|EVENT
|MEDAL
|DATE
|1
|Nishad Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T47
|Silver
|1-Sep
|2
|Preethi Pal
|Athletics
|Women's 200 m T35
|Bronze
|1-Sep
|3
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|Silver
|2-Sep
|4
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Badminton
|Women's singles SU5
|Silver
|2-Sep
|5
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL4
|Silver
|2-Sep
|6
|Kumar Nitesh
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL3
|Gold
|2-Sep
|7
|Sumit Antil
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F64
|Gold
|2-Sep
|8
|Manisha Ramadass
|Badminton
|Women's singles SU5
|Bronze
|2-Sep
|9
|Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar
|Archery
|Mixed team compound
|Bronze
|2-Sep
|10
|Nithya Sivan
|Badminton
|Women's singles SH6
|Bronze
|2-Sep
|11
|Ajeet Singh Yadav
|Athletics
|Javelin throw F46
|Silver
|3-Sep
|12
|Sharad Kumar
|Athletics
|High jump T63
|Silver
|3-Sep
|13
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Athletics
|Women's 400 m T20
|Bronze
|3-Sep
|14
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T63
|Bronze
|3-Sep
|15
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|Bronze
|3-Sep
|16
|Sachin Khilari
|Athletics
|Men's shot put F46
|Silver
|4-Sep
|17
|Pranav Soorma
|Athletics
|Club throw F51
|Silver
|4-Sep
|18
|Harvinder Singh
|Archery
|Individual recurve open
|Gold
|4-Sep
|19
|Dharambir Nain
|Athletics
|Club throw F51
|Gold
|4-Sep
|20
|Kapil Parmar
|Judo
|Men's J1 -60 kg
|Bronze
|5-Sep
|21
|Praveen Kumar
|Athletics
|High jump T64
|Gold
|6-Sep
|22
|Hokato Hotozhe Sema
|Athletics
|Men's Shot put F57
|Bronze
|6-Sep
|23
|Navdeep Singh
|Athletics
|Javelin throw F41
|Gold
|7-Sep
|24
|Simran Sharma
|Athletics
|Women's 200 m T12
|Bronze
|7-Sep
|25
|Manish Narwal
|Shooting
|Men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1
|Silver
|30-Aug
|26
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|Women's R2 10 m air rifle standing SH1
|Gold
|30-Aug
|27
|Mona Agarwal
|Shooting
|Women's R2 10 m air rifle standing SH1
|Bronze
|30-Aug
|28
|Preethi Pal
|Athletics
|Women's 100 m T35
|Bronze
|30-Aug
|29
|Rubina Francis
|Shooting
|Women's P2 10 metre air pistol SH1
|Bronze
|31-Aug
Mariyappan Thangavelu, meanwhile, became the first Indian to win medals at three successive Paralympics. He had earlier won gold at Rio 2016 then a silver at Tokyo 2020. In Paris, he settled for a bronze in the men's T42 class high jump.
Preethi Pal took a bronze in the women's 100m T35 race with a personal best time as India won its first-ever Paralympic medal in a track event. She also secured another bronze in the women's 200m T35 event, thus becoming the first track athlete from India to win multiple medals in the same edition.
It was a historic one-two finish for India in athletics as Dharambir and Parnav Soorma picked up gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event. Dharambir also broke the Asian record with his best throw of 34.92m.
Later, Praveen Kumar clinched India's sixth gold medal, a new high for the country at the Paralympics, by winning the men's high jump T64 event. It was another Asian record from an Indian.