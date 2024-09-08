Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's 29 Medal Haul - Full List Of Indian Winners

While every Indian athlete shone brightly in the 'City of Light', Paris, some stood out even more. Check out full list of Indian winners right here

Indian para athlete Sumit Antil at Paris Paralymics 2024.
The Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympics achieved a 29-medal haul, a feat never seen before, surpassing the country's previous best of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. (More Sports News)

India won a record 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. With this, India also crossed the 50-plus medal mark in the Paralympic Games history.

Three years ago, in the delayed Tokyo Games, 54 Indians had fought for medals in nine sports. This time, during the August 28 to September 8 gala in the French capital, the 84-strong Indian contingent competed in 12 sports, cycling, rowing, and judo being the new disciplines.

Of course, every Indian athlete sparkled in the 'City of Light', but some shone brighter than others. Avani Lekhara, for example, became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games as she defended her title with a world record score in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event.

Similarly, Sumit Antil successfully defended his Paralympic javelin title and created a new Games record with the best attempt of 68.55m in the men's javelin throw F64.

Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Medal Winners - Full List

SL NO NAME(S) SPORT EVENT MEDAL DATE
1 Nishad Kumar Athletics Men's high jump T47 Silver 1-Sep
2 Preethi Pal Athletics Women's 200 m T35 Bronze 1-Sep
3 Yogesh Kathuniya Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Silver 2-Sep
4 Thulasimathi Murugesan Badminton Women's singles SU5 Silver 2-Sep
5 Suhas Yathiraj Badminton Men's singles SL4 Silver 2-Sep
6 Kumar Nitesh Badminton Men's singles SL3 Gold 2-Sep
7 Sumit Antil Athletics Men's javelin throw F64 Gold 2-Sep
8 Manisha Ramadass Badminton Women's singles SU5 Bronze 2-Sep
9 Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Archery Mixed team compound Bronze 2-Sep
10 Nithya Sivan Badminton Women's singles SH6 Bronze 2-Sep
11 Ajeet Singh Yadav Athletics Javelin throw F46 Silver 3-Sep
12 Sharad Kumar Athletics High jump T63 Silver 3-Sep
13 Deepthi Jeevanji Athletics Women's 400 m T20 Bronze 3-Sep
14 Mariyappan Thangavelu Athletics Men's high jump T63 Bronze 3-Sep
15 Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Bronze 3-Sep
16 Sachin Khilari Athletics Men's shot put F46 Silver 4-Sep
17 Pranav Soorma Athletics Club throw F51 Silver 4-Sep
18 Harvinder Singh Archery Individual recurve open Gold 4-Sep
19 Dharambir Nain Athletics Club throw F51 Gold 4-Sep
20 Kapil Parmar Judo Men's J1 -60 kg Bronze 5-Sep
21 Praveen Kumar Athletics High jump T64 Gold 6-Sep
22 Hokato Hotozhe Sema Athletics Men's Shot put F57 Bronze 6-Sep
23 Navdeep Singh Athletics Javelin throw F41 Gold 7-Sep
24 Simran Sharma Athletics Women's 200 m T12 Bronze 7-Sep
25 Manish Narwal Shooting Men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 Silver 30-Aug
26 Avani Lekhara Shooting Women's R2 10 m air rifle standing SH1 Gold 30-Aug
27 Mona Agarwal Shooting Women's R2 10 m air rifle standing SH1 Bronze 30-Aug
28 Preethi Pal Athletics Women's 100 m T35 Bronze 30-Aug
29 Rubina Francis Shooting Women's P2 10 metre air pistol SH1 Bronze 31-Aug

Mariyappan Thangavelu, meanwhile, became the first Indian to win medals at three successive Paralympics. He had earlier won gold at Rio 2016 then a silver at Tokyo 2020. In Paris, he settled for a bronze in the men's T42 class high jump.

Preethi Pal took a bronze in the women's 100m T35 race with a personal best time as India won its first-ever Paralympic medal in a track event. She also secured another bronze in the women's 200m T35 event, thus becoming the first track athlete from India to win multiple medals in the same edition.

It was a historic one-two finish for India in athletics as Dharambir and Parnav Soorma picked up gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event. Dharambir also broke the Asian record with his best throw of 34.92m.

Later, Praveen Kumar clinched India's sixth gold medal, a new high for the country at the Paralympics, by winning the men's high jump T64 event. It was another Asian record from an Indian.

Archer Harvinder Singh was crowned champion in his class, another first for India.

