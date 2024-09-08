Paralympics 2024: 10 Incredible World Records Created At The Games In Paris

Swim In Gold Remember the name Ilhar Boki. The neutral Paralympic athlete secured his 21st Paralympic gold medal in Paris with a world-record-breaking swim in the 200m Individual Medley SM13, finishing in 2:02.03. This victory marked his fifth gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Everytime he swam he emerged out of the waters in the golden shine.

Less than 24 hours after securing his first gold medal, Belarusian Paralympic swimmer Ihar Boki has added another to his collection by winning the men's 100m backstroke S13. X | Para_swimming