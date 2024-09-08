Paralympics 2024: 10 Incredible World Records Created At The Games In Paris

Outlook Sports Desk
At the Paris Paralympics 2024, para taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi made history as the first athlete from the Refugee Paralympic Team to win a medal, securing bronze in the Women’s K44 -47kg event.
Julio Cesar Agripino dos Santos of Brazil not only secured the first para athletics gold medal of Paris 2024 but also shattered the previous world record by over five seconds, finishing the race with a time of 14:48.85.
Jodie Grinham of Great Britain won the bronze medal in the para archery women’s individual compound open, defeating teammate Phoebe Paterson-Pine. She made history as the first pregnant athlete to earn a Paralympic medal.
At the Paris Paralympics, 17-year-old armless Indian archer Sheetal Devi made history as the youngest competitor in women’s para archery. She won bronze in the mixed compound event with Rakesh Kumar, setting a world record of 1399.
Remember the name Ilhar Boki. The neutral Paralympic athlete secured his 21st Paralympic gold medal in Paris with a world-record-breaking swim in the 200m Individual Medley SM13, finishing in 2:02.03. This victory marked his fifth gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Everytime he swam he emerged out of the waters in the golden shine.
Harvinder Singh clinched the gold medal in the men’s individual recurve open at the Paris Paralympics in a dramatic comeback. After starting in ninth place in the initial ranking round, he surged to victory, becoming India’s first Paralympic or Olympic gold medalist in archery.
The way Dan Pembroke of Great Britain demolished a world record at the Paris 2024 Games remains a major talking point. The 33-year-old javelin thrower hurled an incredible 74.49 meters, defending his Tokyo 2020 title and breaking the previous record of 71.01 meters set by Uzbekistan’s Aleksandr Svechnikov in 2017 by 3.48 meters.
Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin shattered both the elite world record and Paralympic record in the men’s up to 72kg powerlifting category to claim gold. By lifting 232kg, he held up more than three times his body weight.
Rayane Soares da Silva of Brazil broke a 29-year-old world record at the Paris Para Games by winning the women’s 400m T13 final. She completed the race with a time of 53.55 seconds at Stade de France, surpassing the previous record of 54.56 seconds set by Marla Runyan of the USA in January 1995.
The 18-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan became the youngest-ever Paralympic wheelchair tennis men's singles champion on Saturday when he defeated Great Britain's Alfie Hewett 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the men's singles final.