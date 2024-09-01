NFL rookie player Ricky Pearsall was stable after getting shot on his chest on Saturday afternoon in an attempted robbery around Union Square in San Francisco. (More Sports News)
A shirtless Pearsall, who plays for 49ers, could be seen being walked to an ambulance as he held a shirt to chest, where he was shot. Videos of the same floated on social media. The 49ers in a statement revealedd that Pearsall was in "serious but stable condition" after sustaining a bullet wound to his chest.
A 17-year old male from Tracy, California has been arrested as a suspect in the case.
Pearsall was signing autographs at an event center earlier in the afternoon and had headed to Union Square after, according to ABC 7 San Francisco.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, during the attempted robbery, a physical altercation between Pearsall and the suspect ensued. Both of them got injured as a result of the altercation. Pearsall and the suspect were later taken to the San Francisco General Hospital.
Reports say that the police belive that the suspect was acting alone and did not target Pearsall because he was a professional football player. Investigation into the case is still going on and a decision on charging the suspect will be made on Tuesday or Wednesday.
In April, the 49ers had chosen Pearsall as a first round draft pick for NFL.