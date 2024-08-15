Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Get Highest Bids

Sachin became the costliest Indian player on the first day of the auction in Category A as he was roped in by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.15 crore, while all-rounder Shadloui was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 2.07 crore

Mohammadreza Shadloui-pro kabaddi league auction
Mohammadreza Shadloui captures a Patna Pirates raider during their Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 semi-final match in Hyderabad on February 28, 2024. Photo: Puneri Paltan
info_icon

A total of eight players, including seven Indians, got bids in excess of Rs 1 crore in the auction for the 11th season of Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday, with raider Sachin Tanwar and Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerging as the costliest amid intense bidding wars. (More Sports News)

Sachin became the costliest Indian player on the first day of the auction in Category A as he was roped in by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.15 crore, while all-rounder Shadloui was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 2.07 crore.

“I had imagined I would get around Rs 1.70-1.80 crore. I was nervous before the auction... this night will always be memorable for me,” Sachin told PTI.

“The auction used to deal in lakhs (price money), now it is dealing in crores which is a huge thing for the sport and the youngsters. Kabaddi has arrived at such a level,” he added.

Indian star Pawan Sehrawat, who remains PKL’s costliest player overall at Rs 2.605 crore in the auction last year, was retained by Telugu Titans for Rs 1.725 crore.

The teams were slow in starting to bid on Sehrawat, who had been the costliest player in the last two auctions getting a price in excess of Rs 2 crore on both occasions.

While U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls were involved in a prolonged battle to rope him in, it was his former side Telugu Titans who swooped in to have him on board once again.

“I have been there at the top as No 1 and I have seen it doesn’t matter. This is good for me that I am at the third or the fourth position and see how it goes and if the results change. Perhaps (being No 1) was not lucky for me and what happened is good,” Sehrawat told PTI.

“It is good for the players, the sport is going global. It is good for the players and the league if it (price money) keeps increasing. The game will only grow; no other league apart from the Indian Premier League has had 11 or more seasons,” he said when asked about the hike in price money for the players.

Shadloui was the first to go under the hammer on the opening day of the auction and following an intense bidding war between teams, he was sold for Rs 2.07 crore to Haryana Steelers from a base price of Rs 30 lakhs.

U Mumba, in action since the beginning, finally added a name to their roster when Indian defender Sunil Kumar was brought for Rs 1.015 crore after another long round of bidding. He became the most expensive Indian defender for that price and overall third most expensive for all defenders in PKL history.

Gujarat Giants joined in too as they bought raider Guman Singh for Rs 1.97 crore, while another raider Maninder Singh went to Bengal Warriorz with the team exercising their Final Big Match option, roping him in for Rs 1.15 crore.

“I will try to work harder than last year,” Maninder told the media later on with the franchise admitting that they always wanted to use the FBM card for him.

Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali remained with Bengal Warriorz for Rs 50 lakh. “We needed someone to control the defence and the addition of Fazel solves that for us,” Maninder added.

In Category B, UP Yoddhas spent Rs 1.30 crore to acquire the services of all-rounder Bharat, while another raider Ajinkya Pawar went for Rs 1.107 crore to Bengaluru Bulls, who also acquired services of Pardeep Narwal for Rs 70 lakh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers grabbed defender Surjeet Singh for Rs 60 lakh while Shubham Shinde went to Patna Pirates for Rs 70 lakh.

Among those who went unsold were Rohit Gulia and Visvanth V as the auction for Category C and D will be held on Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: South Africa Lose Three Early Wickets After Batting First
  4. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
  5. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche Refuses To Rule Out Calvert-Lewin Everton Exit Before End Of The Season
  2. Luis Enrique Labels Kylian Mbappe Questions 'Boring' Following Real Madrid Debut
  3. Tottenham Vs Leicester City Team News: Ange Postecoglou Confirms Yves Bissouma Suspension
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Cody Gakpo Confident Of Replicating Euro 2024 Form For Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Jarrod Bowen Named West Ham Captain Ahead Of New Season
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  2. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
  3. Naomi Osaka One Of Four Former Champions Handed US Open Wildcards
  4. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  5. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan Rains: 2 Killed, 8 Rescued From Strong Water Currents
  2. Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning From Hospital: Report
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Key Accused In CBI Custody; Family, Friends Interrogated | Investigation Top Points
  4. Indian Army Contingent Celebrates I-Day In Joint Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' In Sri Lanka
  5. Day In Pics: August 15, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  2. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  3. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  4. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  5. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
World News
  1. Arrest Reported Over The Death Of ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. Saudi Crown Prince MBS Fears Assassination Over Normalisation With Israel: Report
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign