Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Patna Pirates Beat Dabang Delhi To Halt Six-Match Winning Streak

Substitute Ankit Rana led Patna Pirates' comeback against Dabang Delhi with 12 raid points, while skipper Ankit Jaglan was resolute in defence

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match report Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Action from the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Jaipur. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Patna Pirates defeated Dabang Delhi 33-30 in thriller

  • Pirates trailed 10-19 at half-time

  • Fourth quarter turnaround led to Delhi's first loss in seven games

Super-sub Ankit Rana helped Patna Pirates make a spectacular comeback and beat Dabang Delhi 33-30 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 match in Jaipur on Saturday.

It was a stunning fourth quarter by Patna Pirates that defined their win over Dabang Delhi. Substitute Ankit Rana led the comeback win in style with his 12 raid points, as they ended the Season 8 champions' winning streak.

Dabang Delhi looked composed in the opening 10 minutes, with Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar driving their momentum.

Neeraj’s clever raids and Pawar’s Do-Or-Die success gave Dabang Delhi an early cushion. Backed by the defensive presence of Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal, they tightened the screws on the Pirates’ raiders.

The Pirates, though, kept snapping at their opponents’ heels with timely contributions. Ayan and Sudhakar chipped in with raid points to keep the scoreboard moving. Navdeep and Ankit’s tackles provided defensive resistance, ensuring the gap didn’t widen.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi in Jaipur. - Pro Kabaddi
Telugu Titans 29-33 Dabang Delhi, PKL 2025: DD Clinch Sixth Straight Win

BY PTI

But at the 10-minute mark, Dabang Delhi were firmly in control with a handy 4-point lead.

Related Content
Related Content

Dabang Delhi tightened their grip in the second quarter, with Neeraj Narwal continuing to dictate the pace. The raider reached six points by half-time, consistently troubling the Pirates’ defence. Ajinkya and Ashu Malik chipped in, while Surjeet Singh joined in defence with crucial points.

The Pirates tried to stay afloat, but Delhi’s collective effort proved too strong. Ankit’s Super Tackle briefly lifted the Pirates, yet it wasn’t enough to stop them.

Dabang Delhi’s pressure culminated in a brilliant ALL OUT just before the break, stamping their authority on the contest. With a 19-10 lead at half-time, Delhi carried the momentum into the second half.

The three-time champions showed real grit in the third quarter, chipping away at Dabang Delhi’s lead with a spirited fightback.

Ayan led the charge in attack, keeping the defence under pressure with timely raids. He found strong support from substitute Ankit Rana, who delivered a flurry of points against Dabang Delhi’s stalwart defenders.

In defence, skipper Ankit Jaglan stood tall, producing crucial tackles to halt the opponents’ rhythm at key moments. His effort, combined with Navdeep’s support, gave the Pirates the backbone they needed to stay in the contest.

While Neeraj and Ajinkya still kept their team ticking, the Pirates’ resurgence was undeniable.

The Pirates saved their best for the final quarter, staging a sensational comeback to snatch victory from Dabang Delhi.

The two Ankits — Ankit Rana in attack and skipper Ankit Jaglan in defence — completely turned the tide of the contest.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Mandhana’s Heroics Fall Short As AUS-W Clinch Series

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  4. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  5. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  2. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student

  3. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  4. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Situationship With Power Is Over

  4. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  5. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn