Telugu Titans 29-33 Dabang Delhi, PKL 2025: DD Clinch Sixth Straight Win

Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali were the architects of Dabang Delhi's win over Telugu Titans. The Delhi-based franchise is yet to lose a game in Pro Kabaddi League season 12

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2025
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi in Jaipur. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dabang Delhi trailed by five points in first half

  • Neeraj Narwal then came to the fore with nine points

  • Ably supported by High Fives from Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali

Dabang Delhi continued their brilliant run in the Pro Kabaddi League as they beat Telugu Titans 33-29 at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

After trailing by five points in the first half, it was Neeraj Narwal who came to the fore with nine points, while he was ably supported by High Fives from Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Telugu Titans opened the scoring with a successful raid from Vijay Malik, giving them an early lead. They quickly built on this momentum as Shubham Shinde executed a solid tackle to make it 2-0.

The Titans maintained their dominance, with Bharat picking up a raid point and then following it up with a strong tackle to send Ashu Malik to the bench, pushing their lead to 4-0.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, match report PKL 12 - Special Arrangement
PKL 12 Southern Derby: Bengaluru Bulls Stun Telugu Titans In Last-Raid Thriller

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Dabang Delhi finally opened their account through a well-timed tackle by Surjeet Singh in a do-or-die raid. Soon after, Manjeet delivered a successful raid, cutting the deficit to 5-2. However, Neeraj earned a point for his side and revived the Dabang Delhi captain, reducing the gap to 5-3.

After a slow start, Delhi gradually found their rhythm and closed the deficit further, bringing the score to 5-4 by the time the first time-out was taken in the opening half.

Related Content
Related Content

Telugu Titans resumed the game strongly, collecting a couple of quick points to stretch their advantage. Their defence continued to hold firm, once again stopping Malik and sending him to the bench, which extended their lead to 8-4 with just over six minutes left in the first half.

The Titans’ defensive unit maintained their intensity for the remainder of the half, consistently shutting down Delhi’s raiders. Their solid all-round effort helped them go into halftime with a 14-9 lead, firmly in control of the contest.

Delhi mounted a strong comeback in the second half, sparked by a brilliant Super Raid from Neeraj , who looked in terrific touch, earned them three points and cut the deficit to 14-15.

However, Telugu Titans responded quickly with a well-executed Super Tackle, regaining control and extending their lead to 19-14.

Delhi then produced a big turning point by inflicting an ALL OUT, which helped them take the lead for the first time in the match at 20-19 with just over 13 minutes left on the clock. They built on this momentum with a solid tackle to push their advantage to 21-19.

Fazel led the charge in defence. He pulled off several sharp tackles and completed a well-earned High Five, as the side extended their lead to 27-22 within the first four minutes of the half.

The Titans stayed in the fight as Shubham Shinde produced a crucial tackle to make it 27-30, followed by a successful raid from Praful Zaware that brought the score to 28-30. With just over 40 seconds left, only two points separated the two sides.

But Akshit stepped up for Delhi with a decisive Super Raid that pushed their lead to 33-28, effectively sealing the contest. The Titans managed to pick up one more point, but the season 8 winners held on to secure a 33-29 win.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. On His Birthday, PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy 'Swadesi' Products, Hails Operation Sindoor

  3. Dehradun Cloudburst Triggers Flooding, At Least 15 Dead; CM Dhami Calls It A Continuing Disaster

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  2. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  3. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  4. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Likely To Meet Trump At UNGA, Talks May Include Flood Crisis And Regional Tensions

  3. UN Report Alleges Genocide in Gaza, Names Netanyahu and Israeli Officials

  4. Trump Tariffs May Push India Toward Russia, Say Democrats

  5. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing