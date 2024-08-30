Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Round-Up: China Lead With Five Medals -- How Nations Fared On Opening Day

Para swimming yielded two more golds for China with Yuyan Jiang winning the women's 50m freestyle in the S6 classification and Yi Chen winning the S10 race

paris-paralympics-2024-china-ap-photo
China's delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
info_icon

Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands won the first gold medal of the Paralympic Games and Chinese Paralympians claimed four on the first day of competition. (Full Coverage | Medal Tally | More Sports News)

Groot won the final of the 500-meter time trial in women's track cycling for the C4 and C5 classifications. It was the first medal event of the Games that opened with a spectacular ceremony on Wednesday.

Groot went last after watching C4 world record holder Kadeena Cox crash on her attempt. The British cyclist was denied the opportunity of restarting because a mechanical error was not to blame for her fall.

Groot won in 35.390 seconds, a world record in C5. French cyclist Marie Patouillet (C5) took the silver for France's first medal of the Games, and Canada's Kate O'Brien (C4) took bronze.

C1 to C5 are para cycling classifications for athletes with physical impairments that affect their legs, arms and/or trunk causing issues with functionality who can use a standard bicycle.

C4 is for cyclists with lower limb impairments or issues with lower limb functionality caused by the likes of cerebral palsy, amputations and other lower limb impairments, while C5 is for cyclists with less severe impairments.

China dominates

Chinese athletes followed Groot's feat on the track with Li Zhangyu winning the men's C1 3000m individual pursuit ahead of compatriot Weicong Liang, and Xiaomei Wang winning the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit.

Para swimming yielded two more golds for China with Yuyan Jiang winning the women's 50m freestyle in the S6 classification and Yi Chen winning the S10 race.

In para swimming, the S1-S10 denote physical impairments starting with the most severe limitations at S1 working toward the least severe at S10.

Refugees' first medal

Afghan taekwondo Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi won the refugee team 's first ever medal at a Paralympics when her opponent, Naoual Laarif of Morocco, withdrew ahead of their bronze contest.

Morocco team physiotherapist Marouane Benhadou told The Associated Press that Laarif pulled out because of a hard fall in her previous match. Laarif had a concussion, Benhadou said.

At the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, Khudadadi became the first Afghan woman to compete in an international sporting event since the Taliban retook control of the country following U.S. and NATO troops' withdrawal.

Though she's representing the refugee team in Paris, Khudadadi feels she's representing Afghan women who have been stripped of their rights under the Taliban.

France's first gold

Ugo Didier delighted local fans by upsetting the race favorites to win the 400m freestyle para swimming S9 final for France's first gold medal.

The 22-year-old Didier, who won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games, was third in the morning heats, but he saved the best for last in Thursday's final, finishing strongly ahead of as Italy's Simone Barlaam and Australia's Brenden Hall, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

Zsofia Konkoly of Hungary won the women's race.

Kamil Otowski won the men's 100m backstroke S1 for Poland, while Brazil's Gabriel Araújo won in the S2 classification of the race for Brazil.

Zakia Khudadadi from the Paralympic Refugee Team, bottom, celebrates her bronze medal in Para Taekwondo during the Paralympic Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. - (AP Photo/Madeleine Mertens)
Paris Paralympics Day 2: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

BY Outlook Sports Desk

USA off the mark

Para swimmer Elizabeth Marks won the United States' first medal — silver in the 50m freestyle for S6, the classification for swimmers with short stature, lower trunk and leg impairment, or loss of two limbs.

“It's an honor,” Marks said. “We have a really strong, beautiful team, and I'm glad that I could represent.”

It was Marks' second consecutive silver medal in the event, taking her tally to six medals across three Games.

Jiang Yuyan of China won the gold.

Slow swimmers or slow pool?

Concerns about slow times in the shallower pool at La Defense Arena at the Olympics have been cast aside at the Paralympics.

After competing in the 100-meter butterfly for S14, the classification for athletes with intellectual disability, Australian para swimmer Benjamin Hance said he does not think the pool depth makes a difference.

“There's no such thing as slow pools. Only slow swimmers,” Hance said.

Australian teammate Brenden Hall agreed using a common expletive for foolishness after winning the bronze medal 400 meter freestyle for S9, the classification for athletes with severe weakness in one leg. He added that athletes should be prepared to compete to their highest level, regardless of a pool's depth.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  2. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  3. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  4. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  5. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  2. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  3. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  4. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Positive Or Negative... We Will React': Jaishankar On Pak's 'Actions'; Says India Not Passive
  2. Vistara Merger With Air India: Airline To Operate Its Last Flight On November 11
  3. JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Takes Oath As Minister, Replaces Champai Soren In Jharkhand Cabinet
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Police Deny Reports Of Hidden Cameras In Girls Hostel Of Engineering College
  5. Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall, Floods And Waterlogged Roads
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  3. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  4. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  5. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
World News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  3. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  4. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
  5. 'Next Question': Harris On Trump's Racial Attack In First Major Presidential Campaign Interview
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin