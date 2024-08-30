Paris Paralympics Day 2: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

Day 1 of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 was a mix of highs and lows for the Indian contingent. Despite some challenges, 17-year-old Sheetal Devi stood out with a personal best score of 703 in the women’s individual compound open ranking round. Rakesh Kumar also made his mark, finishing fifth in the men’s category with a score of 696. Their combined score of 1399 in the mixed team ranking round set a new world record on August 29, Tursday. (Full Coverage | Medal Tally | More Sports News)
China lead the medal tally on the first day of the Paris Paralympics with five medals—four golds and one silver—from events in para-cycling track, para swimming, and para table tennis.
Today’s (August 30, Friday) medal events will span the para athletics, para shooting, para track cycling, para swimming, para taekwondo, and para table tennis events.
India will be aiming for two medals on the second day or the Para Games 2024 in para-athletics and will see action in para-badminton, para archery, para shooting, para table tennis, para rowing, and para track cycling.
All Medal Events Of Paris Paralympics Day 2
Para Athletics
13:30 - Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final
13:36 - Men’s 5000m - T11 Final
14:01 - Women’s Long Jump - T11 Final
14:09 - Women’s Shot Put - F41 Final
16:45 - Women’s 100m - T35 Final
21:30 - Women’s Club Throw - F32 Final
22:35 - Men’s Shot Put - F55 Final
22:38 - Men’s Long Jump - T11 Final
22:42 - Men’s 400m - T52 Final
22:50 - Men’s 100m - T37 Final
22:59 - Men’s 100m - T47 Final
23:27 - Women’s 200m - T37 Final
00:22 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final
Para Shooting
15:15 - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final
17:30 - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final
19:45 - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final
Para Table Tennis
15:30 - Women’s Doubles - WD5 - Semifinals
20:30 - Men’s Doubles - MD4 - Semifinals
21:30 - Men’s Doubles - MD8 - Semifinals
23:30 - Women’s Doubles - WD14 - Gold Medal Match
Para Cycling Track
18:22 - Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial - Final
18:47 onwards - Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
19:11 onwards - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
19:48 onwards - Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
20:04 - Women’s B 1000m Time Trial - Final
Para Swimming
21:00 - Men’s 100m Freestyle - S5 Final
21:07 - Women’s 100m Freestyle - S5 Final
21:14 - Men’s 100m Freestyle - S4 Final
21:22 - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final
21:30 - Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final
22:03 - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S11 Final
22:14 - Women’s 400m Freestyle - S11 Final
22:44 - Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Final
22:51 - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Final
23:14 - Men’s 100m Backstroke - S13 Final
23:21 - Women’s 100m Backstroke - S13 Final
23:44 - Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Final
23:51 - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Final
00:14 - Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points Final
Para-Taekwondo
23:24 - Men K44 -63kg Bronze Medal Contests
23:38 - Women K44 -57kg Bronze Medal Contests
23:52 - Men K44 -70kg Bronze Medal Contests
00:06 - Women K44 -65kg Bronze Medal Contests
00:20 - Men K44 -63kg Bronze Medal Contests
00:34 - Women K44 -57kg Bronze Medal Contests
00:48 - Men K44 -70kg Bronze Medal Contests
01:02 - Women K44 -65kg Bronze Medal Contests
01:16 - Men K44 -63kg Gold Medal Contest
01:30 - Women K44 -57kg Gold Medal Contest
01:44 - Men K44 -70kg Gold Medal Contest
01:58 - Women K44 -65kg Gold Medal Contest
India Medal Events On Paris Paralympics Day 2
The Indian contingent will aim to start their medal tally today with Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana competing in the women's discus throw F55 category. Additionally, Preethi Pal will carry the nation’s hopes in the women's 100m T35 category as she strives for medal glory.