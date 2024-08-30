Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 2: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

Today’s medal events will span the para athletics, para shooting, para track cycling, para swimming, para taekwondo, and para table tennis events

paris-paralympics-taekwondo-games-2024-day-2-ap-photo
Zakia Khudadadi from the Paralympic Refugee Team, bottom, celebrates her bronze medal in Para Taekwondo during the Paralympic Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Madeleine Mertens)
Day 1 of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 was a mix of highs and lows for the Indian contingent. Despite some challenges, 17-year-old Sheetal Devi stood out with a personal best score of 703 in the women’s individual compound open ranking round. Rakesh Kumar also made his mark, finishing fifth in the men’s category with a score of 696. Their combined score of 1399 in the mixed team ranking round set a new world record on August 29, Tursday. (Full Coverage | Medal Tally | More Sports News)

China lead the medal tally on the first day of the Paris Paralympics with five medals—four golds and one silver—from events in para-cycling track, para swimming, and para table tennis.

Today’s (August 30, Friday) medal events will span the para athletics, para shooting, para track cycling, para swimming, para taekwondo, and para table tennis events.

India will be aiming for two medals on the second day or the Para Games 2024 in para-athletics and will see action in para-badminton, para archery, para shooting, para table tennis, para rowing, and para track cycling.

All Medal Events Of Paris Paralympics Day 2

Para Athletics

13:30 - Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final

13:36 - Men’s 5000m - T11 Final

14:01 - Women’s Long Jump - T11 Final

14:09 - Women’s Shot Put - F41 Final

15:39 - Men’s Javelin Throw - F38 Final

16:45 - Women’s 100m - T35 Final

21:30 - Women’s Club Throw - F32 Final

22:35 - Men’s Shot Put - F55 Final

22:38 - Men’s Long Jump - T11 Final

22:42 - Men’s 400m - T52 Final

22:50 - Men’s 100m - T37 Final

22:59 - Men’s 100m - T47 Final

23:27 - Women’s 200m - T37 Final

00:22 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Para Shooting

15:15 - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final

17:30 - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final

19:45 - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final

Para Table Tennis

15:30 - Women’s Doubles - WD5 - Semifinals

20:30 - Men’s Doubles - MD4 - Semifinals

21:30 - Men’s Doubles - MD8 - Semifinals

23:30 - Women’s Doubles - WD14 - Gold Medal Match

Para Cycling Track

18:22 - Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial - Final

18:47 onwards - Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

19:11 onwards - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

19:48 onwards - Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

20:04 - Women’s B 1000m Time Trial - Final

Netherlands' Caroline Groot, center, gold medal, Canada's Kate O'Brien, right, bronze medalist, and France's Marie Patouillet pose after the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris. - (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Para Swimming

21:00 - Men’s 100m Freestyle - S5 Final

21:07 - Women’s 100m Freestyle - S5 Final

21:14 - Men’s 100m Freestyle - S4 Final

21:22 - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final

21:30 - Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final

22:03 - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S11 Final

22:14 - Women’s 400m Freestyle - S11 Final

22:44 - Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Final

22:51 - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Final

23:14 - Men’s 100m Backstroke - S13 Final

23:21 - Women’s 100m Backstroke - S13 Final

23:44 - Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Final

23:51 - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Final

00:14 - Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points Final

Para-Taekwondo

23:24 - Men K44 -63kg Bronze Medal Contests 

23:38 - Women K44 -57kg Bronze Medal Contests

23:52 - Men K44 -70kg Bronze Medal Contests

00:06 - Women K44 -65kg Bronze Medal Contests

00:20 - Men K44 -63kg Bronze Medal Contests 

00:34 - Women K44 -57kg Bronze Medal Contests

00:48 - Men K44 -70kg Bronze Medal Contests

01:02 - Women K44 -65kg Bronze Medal Contests

01:16 - Men K44 -63kg Gold Medal Contest

01:30 - Women K44 -57kg Gold Medal Contest

01:44 - Men K44 -70kg Gold Medal Contest

01:58 - Women K44 -65kg Gold Medal Contest

India Medal Events On Paris Paralympics Day 2

The Indian contingent will aim to start their medal tally today with Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana competing in the women's discus throw F55 category. Additionally, Preethi Pal will carry the nation’s hopes in the women's 100m T35 category as she strives for medal glory.

