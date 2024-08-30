Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally

Check all the medal winners of the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 1 (August 29, Thursday) here

paris-paralympics-day-1-medal-tally-2024-ap-photo
Netherlands' Caroline Groot, center, gold medal, Canada's Kate O'Brien, right, bronze medalist, and France's Marie Patouillet pose after the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The opening day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 was a thrilling spectacle, marked by exciting action and record-breaking performances. China led the medal standings with four golds and one silver witnessing Li Hangyu, a seven-time Olympic medallist, securing yet another gold in the para-cycling track event. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

China - 5 Medals

Para Cycling Track

Men's C1 3000m Individual Pursuit - LI Zhangyu (Gold)

Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - WANG Xiaomei (Gold)

Men's C1 3000m Individual Pursuit - LIANG Weicong (Silver)

Para Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle - S6 0 - JIANG Yuyan (Gold)

Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 - CHEN Yi (Gold)

Great Britain - 6

Para Cycling Track

Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit - Steve BATE (Silver)

Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - Daphne SCHRAGER (Silver)

Para Swimming

Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 - Tully KEARNEY (Gold)

Women's 100m Butterfly - S14 - Poppy MASKILL (Gold)

Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 - William ELLARD (Gold)

Table Tennis

Women's Doubles - WD14 - Bly Twomey and Fliss Pickard (Bronze)

Italy - 9 Medals

Para Cycling Track

Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit - Lorenzo BERNARD (Bronze)

Para Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle - S5: Francesco BOCCIARDO (Gold)

Women's 100m Butterfly - S13: Carlotta GILLI (Gold)

Men's 400m Freestyle - S9: Simone BARLAAM (Silver)

Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB3: Efrem MORELLI (Silver)

Men's 100m Backstroke - S1: Francesco BETTELLA (Bronze)

Women's 200m Freestyle - S5: Monica BOGGIONI (Bronze)

Women's 400m Freestyle - S9: Vittoria BIANCO (Bronze)

Women's 100m Backstroke - S2: Angela PROCIDA (Bronze)

Netherlands - 2 Medals

Para Cycling Track

Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit: Tristan BANGMA (Gold)

Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial: Caroline GROOT (Gold)

France - 3 Medals

Para Cycling Track

Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial: Marie PATOUILLET (Silver)

Para Swimming

Men's 400m Freestyle - S9: Ugo DIDIER (Gold)

Men's 100m Butterfly - S13: Alex PORTAL (Silver)

For the complete list of medal tally and the latest updates on the medal events at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, check here.

