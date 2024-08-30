Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally

Netherlands' Caroline Groot, center, gold medal, Canada's Kate O'Brien, right, bronze medalist, and France's Marie Patouillet pose after the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

