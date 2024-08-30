Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally

The opening day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 was a thrilling spectacle, marked by exciting action and record-breaking performances. China led the medal standings with four golds and one silver witnessing Li Hangyu, a seven-time Olympic medallist, securing yet another gold in the para-cycling track event. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
China - 5 Medals
Para Cycling Track
Men's C1 3000m Individual Pursuit - LI Zhangyu (Gold)
Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - WANG Xiaomei (Gold)
Men's C1 3000m Individual Pursuit - LIANG Weicong (Silver)
Para Swimming
Women's 50m Freestyle - S6 0 - JIANG Yuyan (Gold)
Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 - CHEN Yi (Gold)
Great Britain - 6
Para Cycling Track
Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit - Steve BATE (Silver)
Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - Daphne SCHRAGER (Silver)
Para Swimming
Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 - Tully KEARNEY (Gold)
Women's 100m Butterfly - S14 - Poppy MASKILL (Gold)
Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 - William ELLARD (Gold)
Table Tennis
Women's Doubles - WD14 - Bly Twomey and Fliss Pickard (Bronze)
Italy - 9 Medals
Para Cycling Track
Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit - Lorenzo BERNARD (Bronze)
Para Swimming
Men's 200m Freestyle - S5: Francesco BOCCIARDO (Gold)
Women's 100m Butterfly - S13: Carlotta GILLI (Gold)
Men's 400m Freestyle - S9: Simone BARLAAM (Silver)
Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB3: Efrem MORELLI (Silver)
Men's 100m Backstroke - S1: Francesco BETTELLA (Bronze)
Women's 200m Freestyle - S5: Monica BOGGIONI (Bronze)
Women's 400m Freestyle - S9: Vittoria BIANCO (Bronze)
Women's 100m Backstroke - S2: Angela PROCIDA (Bronze)
Netherlands - 2 Medals
Para Cycling Track
Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit: Tristan BANGMA (Gold)
Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial: Caroline GROOT (Gold)
France - 3 Medals
Para Cycling Track
Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial: Marie PATOUILLET (Silver)
Para Swimming
Men's 400m Freestyle - S9: Ugo DIDIER (Gold)
Men's 100m Butterfly - S13: Alex PORTAL (Silver)
