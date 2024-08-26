Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Barbara Overcomes Hate Endured During OLY Opening Ceremony, Carries Torch

Barbara Butch said she has received "tens of thousands of hate messages." A specialized team has managed to identify "hundreds of people who had sent the most violet messages," she said

French-performer-Barbara-Butch-carried-the-Paralympic-torch
French performer Barbara Butch carried the Paralympic torch Photo: Instagram/ @barbarabutch
info_icon

French performer Barbara Butch carried the Paralympic torch in an act of defiance after being targeted by hate speech over her appearance in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. (More Sports News)

"I chose not to be afraid to exist in the public space," Barbara Butch, a popular DJ and LGBTQ+ icon said in an interview with broadcaster France Info before walking onstage with the torch at a musical event in Saint-Cloud, a western suburb of Paris.

"I know I represent France in the same way as anyone else," she added.

The performer filed a formal legal complaint alleging online abuse after suffering online harassment, death threats and insults following her performance in the July 26 Olympics opening show. Five other artists and performers, including the ceremony's artistic director, Thomas Jolly, made similar complaints after suffering a torrent of abuse.

Butch said she has received "tens of thousands of hate messages." A specialized team has managed to identify "hundreds of people who had sent the most violet messages," she said.

Arshad Shaikh will make his Paralympics debut in Paris. - Instagram/Shaik Arshad
Aggrieved Indian Para Cyclist Arshad Shaikh Hints At Retirement After Paris 2024

BY Jagdish Yadav

Butch was among nearly 1,000 torch bearers - who will carry the Paralympic flame, split between 12 torches, to 50 cities across France in the next few days to highlight communities that are committed to promoting inclusion in sport and building awareness of living with disabilities.

Other torch bearers include former Paralympians, young para athletes, volunteers from Paralympic federations, innovators of advanced technological support, people who dedicate their lives to others with impairments and people who work in the non-profit sector to support carers.

The 12 flames will become one again when the relay ends in central Paris on Wednesday after visiting historical sites along the city's famed boulevards and plazas before lightening the cauldron during the three-hour opening ceremony.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Vows Overhaul Following Shock Loss To Bangladesh
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement
  4. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  5. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup 1st SF Live Score: NEUFC Double Their Lead Against SLFC In NorthEast Derby
  2. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland
  3. Chelsea Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Blues Coach Sonia Bompastor Pleased With Team's Progress
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
  5. Super League Kerala: With Six Teams, New Football Tournament Hopes To Reignite Love In The State
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  5. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 26, 2024
  2. All Primary Schools In Gujarat To Remain Closed On August 27 Due To Heavy Rains
  3. Kangana Ranaut Neither Permitted Nor Authorised: BJP On Mandi MP’s Remarks On Farmers Protest
  4. TMC Terms Proposed ‘Nabanna Rally’ ‘Illegal’, Oppn Says Party Panicking Due To Spontaneous Protests
  5. Delhi: 5 Held After Argument Over Seating Leads To Shooting At Cafe Near DU South Campus
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  2. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  3. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
  4. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  5. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
World News
  1. 3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks
  2. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  3. Taiwan Bans Concert By Chinese Rapper Over Insulting ‘Taipei, China’ Promotional Materials
  4. Mpox Outbreak: Philippines Reports More Monkeypox Cases; Africa CDC Warns Of New Challenges
  5. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know