Other Sports

Aggrieved Indian Para Cyclist Arshad Shaikh Hints At Retirement After Paris 2024

Arshad Shaikh and Jyoti Gaderiya are the only two Indian athletes to have qualified for the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 in para cycling. A private foundation is helping both of them with equipment, accommodation and other facilities

arshad-shaikh-indian-para-cyclist
Arshad Shaikh will make his Paralympics debut in Paris. Photo: Instagram/Shaik Arshad
info_icon

Arshad Shaikh has had enough. The aggrieved para cyclist has vowed to retire after the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Reason? Not having a permanent job and an alleged discrimination against him and other para athletes. (More Sports News)

"I don't want to continue after the Paris Paralympics," Shaikh told Outlook. "I have been in sports for the last 20 years but the discrimination and false promises have forced me to take this decision," he said.

Shaikh and Jyoti Gaderiya are the only two Indian athletes to have qualified for the Paralympics 2024 in para cycling. A private foundation is helping both of them with equipment, accommodation and other facilities.

The 31-year-old Shaikh hails from Andhra Pradesh and claims to have been promised a job by the then chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. But the athlete says his file was sent back on the grounds that cycling is there in the list but not para cycling.

"A person with two hands and two legs will get everything, but not a para athlete?" asked Shaikh. "There is no policy for para athletes in Andhra and Telangana and if the situation remains the same, many others will also leave their respective sport," he asserted.

Shaikh recalled how he once stood for three hours just to request for access to the training facilities in a velodrome. For many promising cyclists like Shaikh, getting a run at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex (SAI) in New Delhi remains a luxury.

Shaikh will compete in four events in para cycling at the Paris Paralympics, i.e., Road - Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial, Road - Men’s C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial and Track - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit.

India's cyclists have qualified for the Paralympics after 64 whole years. Gaderiya and Shaikh will make historic debuts at the Paris Games.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris - | Photo Credit: Paralympic Committee of India
Star India TT Player Bhavina Patel Begins Training In Paris Ahead Of Paralympics - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

When asked about the pressure of being the only male athlete in the para cycling team and expectations from him, Shaikh was confident about his training and added that he had not missed any practice sessions in the last six years.

"The preparations are going well, I am confident of my practice and the efforts I have put in," he said. "I am competing in road and track events, and am very hopeful of winning medals for India."

Even though Shaikh feels hard done by discrimination and apathy, he made sure to mention that he was not complaining, but only requesting the government to start treating para athletes the same way as other athletes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  4. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
  5. Angry Carlos Brathwaite Smashes Helmet Over Boundary In MAX60 Caribbean Match: Watch
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup Semi-Final 1 Live Score: NEUFC Take On SLFC In NorthEast Derby In Shillong
  2. Serie A: Antonio Conte Sees Bologna Win As A Turning Point For Napoli
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Confident Julian Alvarez Will Adapt
  4. EPL: Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz Goals Help Liverpool Beat Brentford 2-0 - In Pics
  5. La Liga: Endrick Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Blank Valladolid 3-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kangana Ranaut Neither Permitted Nor Authorised: BJP On Mandi MP’s Remarks On Farmers Protest
  2. TMC Terms Proposed ‘Nabanna Rally’ ‘Illegal’, Oppn Says Party Panicking Due To Spontaneous Protests
  3. Delhi: 5 Held After Argument Over Seating Leads To Shooting At Cafe Near DU South Campus
  4. Kolkata: Child Rights Body Takes Cognisance Of Rape Threats To Abhishek Banerjee’s Minor Daughter
  5. Maharashtra Govt To Allow Women To Lodge Harassment Complaints Online
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  2. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
  3. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  4. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
  5. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Philippines Reports More Monkeypox Cases; Africa CDC Warns Of New Challenges
  2. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  3. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
  4. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  5. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know