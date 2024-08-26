Sports

Star India TT Player Bhavina Patel Begins Training In Paris Ahead Of Paralympics - In Pics

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel has commenced training in Paris, ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games starting Wednesday (August 28). Patel, the first Indian table tennis player to bag a medal in a Class 4 event, is looking to upgrade her silver to gold this time and create further history. The southpaw is a Commonwealth Games Champion and Asian Games medallist, and has said that she is not daunted by the prospect of facing Chinese players at the biggest stage. An 84-strong Indian contingent had earlier departed from New Delhi for the upcoming Paralympics.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris | Photo Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).

2/6
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel | Photo Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).

3/6
Paris Paralympics 2024: Bhavina Patel practices in Paris
Paris Paralympics 2024: Bhavina Patel practices in Paris | Photo Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).

4/6
Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel
Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel | Photo Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).

5/6
Paris Paralympics 2024: Bhavina Patel training in Paris
Paris Paralympics 2024: Bhavina Patel training in Paris | Photo Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).

6/6
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Paris
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Paris | Photo Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  2. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
  3. Angry Carlos Brathwaite Smashes Helmet Over Boundary In MAX60 Caribbean Match: Watch
  4. United States Vs Canada, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Series 2024
  5. Mumbai Vs TNCA XI Preview, Buchi Babu: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan In Focus
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Sees Bologna Win As A Turning Point For Napoli
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Confident Julian Alvarez Will Adapt
  3. EPL: Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz Goals Help Liverpool Beat Brentford 2-0 - In Pics
  4. La Liga: Endrick Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Blank Valladolid 3-0 - In Pics
  5. Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MeToo In Malayalam Film Industry: More Actors Face Allegations Day After Big Names Resign From Key Posts
  2. NCERT May Include Class 9, 10 Scores In Class 12 Evaluation | Know All About It
  3. 7 Prison Officials Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Murder-Accused Actor Darshan
  4. J&K Assembly Elections: Congress, NC To Hold Talks On Seat-Sharing Today
  5. PM Modi Takes Stock Of Bilateral Ties With Australian PM Anthony Albanese
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Malaysian Naval Attack Ship Sinks After Hitting Unknown Object
  2. Russia Launches Massive Missile, Drone Barrage On Targets Across Ukraine. 3 Dead: Report
  3. North Korea Shows New Drone Attacking Target As Seoul, US Hold Large Military Exercises
  4. Iceland: Ice Cave Collapses Killing 1 Tourist In Breidamerkurjokull Glacier; 2 Others Missing
  5. Bangladesh Violence: Students And Paramilitary Forces Clash In Dhaka, 50 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know