Sports

Star India TT Player Bhavina Patel Begins Training In Paris Ahead Of Paralympics - In Pics

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel has commenced training in Paris, ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games starting Wednesday (August 28). Patel, the first Indian table tennis player to bag a medal in a Class 4 event, is looking to upgrade her silver to gold this time and create further history. The southpaw is a Commonwealth Games Champion and Asian Games medallist, and has said that she is not daunted by the prospect of facing Chinese players at the biggest stage. An 84-strong Indian contingent had earlier departed from New Delhi for the upcoming Paralympics.