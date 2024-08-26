Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel practices in Paris ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games, starting Wednesday (August 28).