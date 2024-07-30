Paris Olympics: All The Records Broken At 2024 Summer Games

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 are seeing records being broken daily in the grand event that began from from July 27 and will conclude on August 11. (Day 4 Blog | Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Right from archery to rugby sevens, athletes in Paris are etching their name in the record books by breaking records either set by themselves or previously set by others. These athletes have showcased that what really happens when one tries to push himself/herself to the extreme limits and thus registering themselves in the hall of fame.
See which countries lead the medal count, the medal winners and the highlights in today's schedule. Below is a list of all the world and Olympic records set at the Paris Games.
Gabriel Medina (Men's Swimming):
Brazilian swimmer Gabriel Medina recorded a feat of 9.90 in the fifth heat of the the surfing event that earned him in the echelons in Olympics history.
Lihao Sheng (Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle)
Chinese athletes and Olympic records go hand-in-hand and that's what Lihao Sheng has achieved at the Paris Olympics. The shooter scored a record 252.2 to go past America's Shaner Williams' record of 251.6 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Lim Sihyeon (Women’s Individual Archery)
Lim Si-hyeon of South Korea scored 694 in the women's 72 arrows 70-meter round, setting a new world record and passing the mark previously held by Kang Chae-young, also from South Korea, who had a 692 in 2019.
Maddison Levi (Women's Rugby Sevens)
Aussie Rugby women's star Maddison Levi scored a quarter-final hat-trick that took her try tall to 11, in a way breaking the Olympic record of 10 set by NZ's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe at the Rio Olympics.
Mollie O’Callaghan (Swimming - Women’s 200m Freestyle)
Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia swam the women's 200-meter freestyle final in 1:53.27, breaking the Olympic record of 153:50 previously set by Ariarne Titmus, also from Australia, at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris (Swimming - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay)
The Aussie quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris put on a display at the ongoing Paris Olympics as they broke their own record set at the Tokyo Games - 3:29.69 as they achieved a new World Record of 3:28.92.
Leon Marchand (Swimming - Men’s 400m Individual Medley)
Léon Marchand of France swam the men's 400-meter individual medley in 4:02.95, breaking the Olympic record of 4:03.84 previously set by Michael Phelps of the United States at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Oh Ye Jin (Shooting - Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
South Korea's Oh Ye Jin scored a staggering 243.2 as she beat the previous record of 240.3 set by Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina at Tokyo Olympics.
New Zealand Rugby Team (Women's Rugby Sevens)
NZ's four women rugby players scored twice in their match against China as they amassed 55-5 to set a new World Record in Women's Rugby Sevens match at the Olympics. The previous record was 53, set by Australia against Colombia at Rio 2016 Olympics.
Gretchen Walsh (Swimming -Women’s 100m Butterfly)
Gretchen Walsh of the United States swam the women's 100-meter butterfly in 55.37 seconds, breaking the Olympic record of 55.48 seconds previously set by Sarah Sjöström of Sweden at the 2016 Rio Games.
(With AP inputs)