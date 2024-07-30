Sports

India At Olympic Games Live Scores And Updates: Shooters Eye Bronze; India Vs Ireland In Men's Hockey

India’s Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal match, while in rowing, Balraj Panwar will compete in the quarters of the men’s singles sculls. Hockey action will see India take on Ireland in their third group game. Follow the live updates from Day 4 of the Olympic Games in Paris, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
30 July 2024
30 July 2024
Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in action at Paris Olympic Games 2024 Manish Swarup/AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. India’s Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal match, while in rowing, Balraj Panwar will compete in the quarters of the men’s singles sculls. Hockey action will see India take on Ireland in their third group game. Follow the live updates from Day 4 of the Olympic Games in Paris, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India At Paris Olympics

Shooting: July 30

Trap men's qualification - 12:30 PM (Prithviraj Tondaiman)

Trap women's qualification - 12:30 PM (Rajeshwari Kumar, Shreyasi Singh)

10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match - (Sarabjot Singh, Manu Bhaker)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  2. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  3. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  5. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Storms Into Round Of 16 With Dominant Win
  5. Rohan Bopanna Announces India Retirement After First Round Exit At Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Landslide LIVE Updates: Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Op Underway; Helpline Numbers Issued
  2. Aniruddha Bapu: The Modern-Day Sadguru Of Maharashtra
  3. Babas Can Sell Anything - This One Sold The Dream Of A Kashmir Empire
  4. Jharkhand: 6 Injured After Howrah-CSMT Express Train Derails
  5. ‘Sat’Sang—In The Company Of Good
Entertainment News
  1. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  2. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Gen-Z In Nigeria To March To 'End Bad Governance' | All About The August 1 Protest
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
  7. Paris Olympics Day 3 Highlights: Manika Batra Scripts History; Cheung Ka-Long Defends Men's Foil Gold Medal In Fencing
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics