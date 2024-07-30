Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh LIVE 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: Indian Duo Aiming For Glory

India's Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. AP/Manish Swarup

Welcome to our live coverage of the bronze medal match of 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics where Manu Bhaker remains on the cusp of history. A win today in the bronze medal match of 10m air pistol mixed team event will make Manu the first Indian since independence to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition. Bhaker alongside Sarabjot Singh will be up against the South Korean combination of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal encounter. Check the latest updates and scores of the bronze medal match at the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Olympics right here

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2024, 12:08:58 pm IST Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh - Qualification scores Manu Bhaker: 98-98-95 - 291-12x Sarabjot Singh: 95-95-97 - 289-8x