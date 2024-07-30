Sports

Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh LIVE 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: Indian Duo Aiming For Glory

Check the latest updates and scores of the bronze medal match at the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Olympics right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
30 July 2024
30 July 2024
India's Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. AP/Manish Swarup
Welcome to our live coverage of the bronze medal match of 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics where Manu Bhaker remains on the cusp of history. A win today in the bronze medal match of 10m air pistol mixed team event will make Manu the first Indian since independence to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition. Bhaker alongside Sarabjot Singh will be up against the South Korean combination of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal encounter. Check the latest updates and scores of the bronze medal match at the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Olympics right here
LIVE UPDATES

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh - Qualification scores

Manu Bhaker: 98-98-95 - 291-12x

Sarabjot Singh: 95-95-97 - 289-8x

Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh Bronze Medal Match LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the bronze medal match of 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead In Wayanad, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  2. Chaos Erupts As Technical Snag Delays Mumbai Local Train Services During Rush Hours
  3. SC Grants Bail To NCP Leader Nawab Malik On Medical Grounds
  4. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  5. Massive Landslides Hit Kerala's Wayanad
Entertainment News
  1. Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her When He Was A Toddler - Check Viral Post Inside
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  4. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  5. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  2. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  3. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  4. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  5. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Kerala Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead In Wayanad, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 Live: Shooters Eye Bronze; India Vs Ireland In Men's Hockey