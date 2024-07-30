India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, Hockey Paris Olympics: IND Look For Better Performance Against Winless IRE

India's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh AP/Aijaz Rahi

Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Ireland Pool B hockey match at the Paris Olympics. India have a win and draw so far in their two matches but it could easily have been one draw and a loss if not for some late magic from skipper Harmanpreet Singh. Ireland, on the other hand, have played the strong teams Belgium and Australia and have lost both. India will try to better their previous performances and put out a dominating show today. Check live scores and updates of the IND v IRE Pool B hockey match at the Paris Olympics right here

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2024, 03:53:04 pm IST India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, Hockey Paris Olympics India have a win and draw so far in their two matches but it could easily have been one draw and a loss if not for some late magic from skipper Harmanpreet Singh. Ireland, on the other hand, have played the strong teams Belgium and Australia and have lost to both. India will try to better their previous performances and put out a dominating show today.