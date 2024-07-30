Hockey

IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

With this victory India top Pool B table. Indian team earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener before securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina

india vs argentina-hockey-paris olympics
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Reigning bronze medallist India beat Ireland 2-0 to consolidate their position in the tough Pool B of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday. (Highlights | More Hockey News)

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 19th minutes) scored a brace for India, converting a penalty stroke and then a penalty corner to hand his side the crucial win.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener before securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina.

Unlike the last two games, India started on the offensive against Ireland and secured their first penalty corner in the second minute but Harmanpreet failed to beat the first rusher.

But India took the lead in the 11th minute when Harmanpreet converted a penalty stroke.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh with their bronze medal - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Clinch Bronze As India Bag Second Medal - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Gurjant Singh made a fine interception in the midfield and then linked up with Mandeep Singh to enter the circle where the Irish defence committed a foul, resulting in the stroke.

India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 19th minute, and Harmanpreet was on target with the second chance.

India will next play reigning Olympic champions Belgium on Thursday before finishing their pool engagements against the mighty Australia on Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss As Men In Blue Eye For Clean Sweep
  2. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
  3. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
  4. ICC Women's T20I Latest Ranking: Indian Stars Move Up After Asia Cup
  5. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
Football News
  1. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  2. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  3. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  4. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey LIVE Score, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  2. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  3. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  4. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  5. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: July 30, 2024
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Getting Recovered; Local Says 'Never Seen Anything Like This'
  3. Lok Sabha: Anurag Thakur Clashes With Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Census, Agnipath
  4. Excise Case: Delhi Court To Consider CBI Chargesheet Against Arvind Kejriwal On Aug 12
  5. Hyderabad: 24-Year-Old Engineer Gangraped By Childhood Friend, His Cousin; Case Registered
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  4. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  5. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
World News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Venezuela Elections: Protests Erupt After Maduro's Win; Opposition Claim Landslide Victory 'Stolen'
  4. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  5. Bangladesh Observes National Day Of Mourning For Deaths Of 150 People In Quota Reform Movement
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Getting Recovered; Local Says 'Never Seen Anything Like This'
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Bhajan Kaur Into Archery Rd Of 16; IND 2-0 IRE In Hockey; Manu, Sarabjot Bag Team Bronze